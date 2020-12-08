22m ago

add bookmark

Maria Ramos named new chair of AngloGold Ashanti as Sipho Pityana resigns

Jan Cronje and Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Former Absa CEO Maria Ramos said banks can get their costs to near-sero Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy
Former Absa CEO Maria Ramos said banks can get their costs to near-sero Photo: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Alon Skuy

Maria Ramos has been appointed the new chair of AngloGold Ashanti, replacing Sipho Pityana with immediate effect. 

Ramos, an insider in the company, has been a director of the gold producer since May 2019 and served as chair of the group's remuneration and human resources committee.

She was the CEO of Absa for 10 years, and led the bank through the process of unbundling from Barclays, its former UK parent. AngloGold noted that Ramos brings to the role "exceptional experience in leadership roles across both the private and public sectors."

Her appointment comes a few months after the group completed the $300 million sale of its last remaining gold assets in South Africa to Harmony.  The company operates mines in Ghana, Mali, DRC, Guinea and Tanzania and has a presence in Australia and South America.

While the miner did not provide a specific reason for Pityana's resignation, it said in a statement on Tuesday morning that it noted "the significant contribution made by Mr Pityana to the company since his appointment to the board in 2007 and his appointment as chair in 2014," including a 70% reduction in its debt.

In July, the group announced that its CEO, Kelvin Dushnisky, was stepping down from his position less than two years into his tenure. Christine Ramon has been acting as CEO in the interim.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
AngloGold Ashanti's much lower debt position could make it a takeover target
Multi-million rand signing-on bonus may be at centre of AngloGold CEO's abrupt departure
AngloGold Ashanti's Western Australia mine comes into production
ZAR/USD
15.20
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
20.40
(-0.01)
ZAR/EUR
18.42
(-0.06)
ZAR/AUD
11.29
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(+0.06)
Gold
1835.48
(-0.24)
Silver
24.14
(+0.55)
Platinum
1061.00
(+3.78)
Brent Crude
48.78
(+0.95)
Palladium
2336.01
(+1.71)
All Share
59419.37
(+0.80)
Top 40
54500.04
(+0.61)
Financial 15
11646.83
(+2.17)
Industrial 25
79758.36
(+0.10)
Resource 10
57015.33
(+0.70)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 394 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 974 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 508 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20336.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo