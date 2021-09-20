34m ago

Mining exec shot at his Johannesburg home

accreditation
Sibongile Khumalo
0:00
Bert van den Berg.
Bert van den Berg.
Supplied/Pan African Resources

The chief operating officer of mining firm Pan African Resources was on Sunday evening shot at his home in Johannesburg in what is suspected to be a botched robbery, the company said on Monday.

Bert van den Berg is said to have been "seriously injured in what appears to be a failed robbery attempt at his home".

He is currently receiving treatment in hospital, where he is said to be in a stable condition. 

"We suspect a failed robbery," company head of investor relations, Hethen Hira, told Fin24.  

Hira said the incident happened outside his house, and that police were investigating the matter. 

Pan African Resources is a a mid-tier Africa-focused gold producer and operates the Barberton Mines, Barberton Tailings Retreatment Plant and the Evander Mines' 8 Shaft Pillar.

"The group has the necessary plans in place at all its operations to ensure business continuity," the company said in a statement.



Read more on:
pan african resourcescrimeshooting
