Mining exec shot at his Johannesburg home

The chief operating officer of mining firm Pan African Resources was on Sunday evening shot at his home in Johannesburg in what is suspected to be a botched robbery, the company said on Monday.

Bert van den Berg is said to have been "seriously injured in what appears to be a failed robbery attempt at his home".

He is currently receiving treatment in hospital, where he is said to be in a stable condition.

"We suspect a failed robbery," company head of investor relations, Hethen Hira, told Fin24.

Hira said the incident happened outside his house, and that police were investigating the matter.

Pan African Resources is a a mid-tier Africa-focused gold producer and operates the Barberton Mines, Barberton Tailings Retreatment Plant and the Evander Mines' 8 Shaft Pillar.



"The group has the necessary plans in place at all its operations to ensure business continuity," the company said in a statement.





