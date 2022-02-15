Mining giant Glencore sets aside R22bn as US wraps up bribery, manipulation probes

Global mining and trading giant Glencore has set aside $1.5 billion (about R22.6 billion) as it anticipates probes into its conduct by the US Department of Justice and the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission to conclude this year.

While releasing its annual financial results on Tuesday Glencore said it cannot forecast with certainty the cost, extent, timing or terms of the outcomes of the investigations, but it expects all of them to be resolved in 2022.

"Accordingly, and based on the company’s current information and understanding, the group has raised a provision as at 31 December 2021 in the amount of $1.5 billion representing the company’s current best estimate of the costs to resolve these investigations," Glencore said in its results statement.

The Glencore share price dived in mid-2018 when the US Department of Justice subpoenaed the company for documents under US anti-corruption and money-laundering laws. A few months later, the group was hit again when it announced the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission was investigating it and its subsidiaries.

The provisioning announced on Tuesday relates to the US resolutions which are expected to cover separate investigations into bribery and market manipulation, the group said.

Not included in the provisioning are other investigations into the group by the UK Serious Fraud Office and the Brazilian Federal Prosecutor’s Office which remain ongoing.

Glencore on Tuesday announced a 43% jump in revenue for the year ended in December 2021, reporting revenue of $203.75 billion, up from $142 338 in the previous year. Net income attributable to equity holders was $5 billion compared to a loss of $1.9 billion in 2020.

"In spite of the ongoing challenges of Covid-19, 2021 was an extraordinary year for Glencore, reflecting rising demand for our metals and energy products, record Adjusted EBITDA [of $21.3 billion] and the transition to new leadership," said Glencore CEO Gary Nagle.

The significant improvement in the group’s financial results has driven net debt down to $6 billion, allowing for Glencore to announce $4 billion in shareholder returns, comprising a recommended $3.4 billion base distribution alongside a new, $550 million share buyback programme, Nagle said.

"We look to the future confident that we have the right pathway to succeed in a net-zero economy and create sustainable long-term value for all stakeholders, while operating in a responsible manner across all aspects of our business," he said