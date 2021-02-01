19m ago

Mining sector offers facilities to help roll out Covid-19 jabs

Sibongile Khumalo
  • The Minerals Council of South Africa says it has the capacity to provide storage of vaccines, determine eligibility based on medical priorities, and ensure follow-up doses. 
  • The industry is calling on the government to expedite the procurement of vaccines as a national priority.
  • Sibanye-Stillwater says it has capacity to inoculate up to 18 000 workers a day.

The mining industry, which is one of the largest private sector employers, says it has capacity to carry out between 60 000 and 80 000 Covid-19 vaccinations a day, as the country prepares to roll out what is set to be the largest inoculation drive yet.

Government is at the forefront of the procurement of vaccines and the country's first batch of 1 million doses, from AstraZeneca, arrived in the country on Monday afternoon, with doses destined for frontline health workers.

The roll-out is expected to begin in the coming weeks.

The president of the Minerals Council of South Africa, Mxolisi Mgojo, told journalists that the mining industry was willing to provide its existing health infrastructure to work with government and labour to roll-out the vaccination programme successfully.

"We believe that as an industry we can vaccinate between 60 000 and 80 000 people a day... around 3 million in two months," said Mgojo.

The number, he said, goes above the 450 000 people employed by the industry.

"For every employee vaccinated, we would envisage vaccinating at least five more people be they employee family members or community members."

Mgojo, who is also the CEO of Exxaro, said the industry stands ready to provide safe storage of vaccines, determine eligibility based on medical priorities, administrative work and ensuring that the second doses are administered, when necessary.

"Our estimates are that the industry will spend around R300 million to vaccinate 3 million people."

"What is needed now is for government to fulfil its mandate to the South Africa and expedite the procurement of vaccines as a national priority. And that it allows and even enables the private sector, to provide support in the roll-out in line with the clinically established national priorities," Mgojo said.

Sibanye-Stillwater has already offered to help the government’s vaccination campaign, saying it has capacity to inoculate up to 18, 0000 workers a day at its 45 health and medical facilities.

The mining industry lost 275 workers to the virus.

