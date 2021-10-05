Anglo appoints Nompumelelo Zikalala as Kumba Iron Ore's first female CEO

Kumba Iron Ore, a subsidiary of Anglo American, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Nompumelelo 'Mpumi' Zikalala as its new CEO.



Zikalala is currently managing director of De Beers Managed Operations.

She succeeds Themba Mkhwanazi who has been appointed CEO of Anglo American’s global Bulk Commodities business following the decision of Seamus French to leave the group after 14 years. Both appointments will take effect on 1 January 2022.

Kumba chair Terence Goodlace said he was delighted with Zikalala's appointment.

"Mpumi.... brings over 20 years of mining experience, having started her career as a chemical engineering bursar at Anglo American and having held a number of senior operational and commercial leadership roles at De Beers.

"Her appointment is another demonstration of our commitment as a business towards nurturing and supporting the success of women."

Zikalala said her focus will be to "build on Kumba’s strong safety and operational performance track record, strengthening strategic partnerships and unlocking further value from the business".