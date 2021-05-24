1h ago

add bookmark

General manager of Rio Tinto's Richards Bay Minerals shot dead in KZN

Khulekani Magubane
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Richards Bay Minerals general manager Nico Swart, who was shot dead on Monday morning. Picture: Rio Tinto
Richards Bay Minerals general manager Nico Swart, who was shot dead on Monday morning. Picture: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto's Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) in KwaZulu-Natal has confirmed that its general manager for operational services, Nico Swart, was shot dead on Monday morning.

While the RBM operation has seen incidents of violence in recent years, with the shooting of an employee halting operations in December 2019, this latest incident remains under investigation by police.

In a statement, RBM said Swart sustained injuries after a shooting incident while he was travelling to work and that police are investigating.

"The circumstances around the shooting are unknown at this stage and the incident is being investigated by the South African Police Services [SAPS]. The company is cooperating fully with the SAPS to support its investigation into this very serious matter," the statement said.

According to the Zululand Observer, 20 high-calibre bullets were sprayed into his vehicle shortly before 07:00, in the Richards Bay suburb of Meerensee. 

Swart was 47 years old and served as a RBM employee for 14 years. He is survived by his wife and two children. The company expressed condolences to his friends, family and colleagues.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
richards bay mineralsrio tintorichards baykwa-zulu natalshootingviolence
Rand - Dollar
14.01
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.10
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
-0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.3%
Gold
1,880.97
-0.1%
Silver
27.68
+0.4%
Palladium
2,781.58
+0.1%
Platinum
1,173.00
+0.1%
Brent Crude
66.44
+2.0%
Top 40
60,230
+0.0%
All Share
66,192
-0.1%
Resource 10
66,744
-0.6%
Industrial 25
84,815
+0.8%
Financial 15
12,700
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1523 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3789 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 2001 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for...

12 May

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for retirement?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?

08 May

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo