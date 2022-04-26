Sibanye CEO's jaw-dropping R300 million payday

A massive payday for the precious metal miner's CEO results from record-high commodity and company share prices.

Organised labour has labelled the remuneration immoral as gold mine workers continue to strike over wage demands.

It is unlikely the company's management will again see remuneration numbers this large any time soon.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman was awarded an astounding R300 million in 2021, the company's annual report shows.

The group's recently released annual suite of reports shows the platinum mining executive took home a whopping R300.3 million in remuneration for the year ended in 2021 – an extraordinary amount even compared with his remuneration of R62.73 million in 2020.

While Froneman was awarded a basic salary of R12.42 million in 2021, plus an R7.8 million cash bonus, an added R264 million was paid over to the CEO from conditional share proceeds.

The group's executive directors and prescribed officers too enjoyed a bumper payday with remuneration, including Froneman's, totalling R804.9 million – 84% of which resulted from conditional share proceeds.

The company has grown from strength to strength under Froneman, who was appointed CEO in 2013 when the business was formed out of Gold Fields' old South African gold mines.

Sibanye branched out into platinum group metals [PGMs] through acquisitions of Anglo American's and Lonmin's platinum mines in Rustenburg as well as the Stillwater mine in Montana, a deal that expanded the company footprint beyond South Africa but which was highly criticised at the time for being too costly and putting the company at risk of breaching its debt covenants.

All was forgiven when PGM prices started to run in 2020, remaining strong until recently, with rhodium and palladium hitting record highs. The group has enjoyed record profits as a result, while shareholders have enjoyed record dividends. The company share price has increased 300% in the past three years, rising from R14 a share in April 2019 to R55 a share currently.

The surging share price accounts for much of the R300 million remuneration.

Sibanye-Stillwater spokesperson James Wellsted said the basic salary increase for Froneman and management was inflation-linked at 5% or less. The bulk of the enormous increases in remuneration comes from share incentive schemes where shares awarded to them vested in 2021, and they reaped the benefit of the soaring share price.

In the 2021 remuneration report, the company said its remuneration policy favours a pay mix that is slightly more geared to performance than the market practice by providing more exposure to incentives, with the total guaranteed package pitched slightly lower.

Rene Hochreiter, an analyst at Noah Capital, said the R300 million equates to roughly $20 million and is not unusual for a company the size of Sibanye-Stillwater, not to mention the unenviable job of running the company.

A report on executive compensation in the mining industry, published by a Toronto-based executive search and talent management firm, found CEO total compensation ranged from $452 500 (R7.14 million) for companies with assets under $100 million to $9 947 031 (R157 million) for miners with assets over $20 billion. Among the world's top-paid mining CEOs for the 2020 financial year, according to the report, were former Rio Tinto head, Jean- Sébastien Jacques, who walked away with $16.83 million (R265 million) and Barrick Gold's Mark Bristow, who was paid $22.9 million (R361 million). Topping the list was Michael Rosenthal, CEO of MP Materials Corp., who raked in $29 million (R457 million).

Other precious metal miners in South Africa have enjoyed similarly strong share price growth, but their CEOs' 2021 salaries pale in comparison. Impala Platinum's long-time CEO Nico Muller took home R108.5 million in 2021. While Anglo American Platinum CEO, Natascha Viljoen, who has been in the job for two years, was paid R28.9 million.

Froneman's big payday comes as the company remains the subject of a wage strike at its struggling South African gold mines, which has continued for over six weeks as the Sibanye and the gold miners fail to come to an agreement. Against a demand for an R1 000 increase each year, the company has tabled a revised offer of an R800 increase each year, plus an annual R50 increase in the living out allowance.

Gideon du Plessis, general secretary at Solidarity, said R300 million remuneration is "obscene" and "immoral".

"Sibanye says that the salary increases that the striking workers are demanding are not justifiable, but that kind of package is also not justifiable. The board and the remuneration committee need to own up on how they can support him in his stance regarding salaries for workers compared to his obscene salary," he said.

The company has said the profitable platinum mines cannot cross-subsidise increases for workers at the marginal gold operations. Du Plessis, however points out Froneman and other executives are remunerated at a group level – benefitting from the fortunes of all business units at all times.

While Froneman advocates for stakeholder capitalism in which all stakeholders benefit from profits made by a company, such remuneration renders him a hypocrite, Du Plessis said.

"With that kind of salary, he is stuck in the old way of shareholder capitalism, where everything goes to the haves, and the minimum goes to the have-nots".

While increases awarded to workers are fixed costs that will not be reversed regardless of how poorly the Sibanye share price does, 2021 remuneration packages for company management are a once-off, Wellsted said.

"Our market cap has gone from R15 billion to almost R200 billion [at over R75 a share in March]. So there's been huge value added, and he [Froneman] has benefitted along with other shareholders through the share exposure, but it's not likely to be repeated in the next couple of years," he said. "Management does benefit in boom times, but if the share price drops, it's going be a very different scenario."

Bruce Williamson, a mining analyst at Integral Asset Management, said executive pay is a complex issue, and a meeting of minds is impossible if business embraces a capitalist enterprise system and workers and the government back a socialist-communist structure.

"In terms of rands and cents, Froneman’s total remuneration is an enormous amount of money, but at 0.22% of the market capitalisation created in recent years, it is not. Also, at 1.1% of the R26.2 billion wages and salaries paid by Sibanye [last year], it is not a big number," he said.

He said that the succession of global mining CEOs who have recently retired or resigned poses a big problem for the ongoing delivery of commodities, especially in a country like South Africa which faces poor economic growth and an unemployment crisis.

"It is not an easy decision to leave the country of your birth, but top mining CEOs are very sought after. You just have to look at what Mark Bristow has achieved. He left SA when opportunities were dwindling and took on a parcel of Rand Mines' African gold interests. What a pity we did not have his skills building mines in South Africa."

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union and the National Union of Mineworkers could not be reached for comment.