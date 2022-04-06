Sibanye stands firm on wage offer as it warns of economic downturn

A month into a wage strike at Sibanye-Stillwater's gold mines, CEO Neal Froneman said the group would stand firm on its wage offer as the world faces a potential economic downturn.

"There is real likely that the world is going into an economic recession in the next short while and we can't let buoyant commodity prices confused us in terms of wages and salary service," Froneman said in response to questions at the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) industry day on Wednesday.

Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) continue to strike at Sibanye's gold mines in Gauteng and the Free State ever since members downed tools on 10 March.

Against a demand of a R1 000 increase in each year of a three-year agreement for category 4 to 8 workers, Sibanye has offered a R700 increased in each year.

But Froneman said Sibanye will not tolerate increases way above inflation. "The industry as a whole has made major catch-ups over the given the last few decades of wages and in our view, the wage profile is fair. So if you want to create a cost squeeze then certainly agree to about inflation wage increases," he said.

He said the group was happy to share value but would not do it by ratcheting up fixed costs.

"We will take a firm line, whether it's with wages or Eskom increases, we need to be very robust stance and, probably as a country, nip these above-inflation increases in the bud," he said. "It's unfortunate that that many other people become the meat in the sandwich for the wrong reasons."