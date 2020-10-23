1h ago

Sibanye-Stillwater signs three-year wage agreement with unions at Kroondal

Anathi Madubela
Getty

Sibanye-Stillwater says it has signed a three-year wage agreement with unions at its Kroondal platinum mine near Rustenburg in the North West.

In an update to shareholders on Friday, Sibanye said the agreements were signed with the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU).

Employees will get 5% or R1 000 rand a month increase for each of the three years, depending on which is higher.

The agreements cover wages and conditions of service for a three-year period that started from July 2020 to June 2023.

"We are pleased to have reached another wage agreement with the representative unions and it is encouraging that yet another set of wage negotiations were conducted in a constructive manner without any disruption," said the group's CEO Neal Froneman.

Read more on:
sibanye stillwaterwage agreement
