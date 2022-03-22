Thungela posts stellar results - but Transnet rail woes cost it R2 billion

Thungela Resources saw its annual profit leap to R6.9 billion on the back of strong coal prices.

With healthy net cash of R8.7 billion, the group declared a dividend of R18 per share.

The results are despite Transnet's dismal railing performance which has caused coal producers to lose out on billions in export opportunities.

Thungela Resources posted stellar results for the year ended in December thanks to strong coal prices and despite billions worth of lost export opportunities due to Transnet's poor rail performance.



Thungela, a major coal exporter which was spun out of Anglo American in June last year, on Tuesday reported profit of R6.9 billion for the year ended in December 2021, compared with a loss of R362 million in 2020. Cash generation was robust with net cash of R8.7 billion as compared with debt of R388 million in the previous period. Thungela rewarded shareholders with a dividend of R18 per share.

The strong performance comes despite a 16% drop in export sales - a direct result of poor railing performance by Transnet Freight Rail. Transnet continues to struggle with rampant cable theft and other operational issues.

So deep are the railing issues that Thungela also had to constrain production at its mines as it risked becoming stock bound across its business. At the end of December, Thungela sat with 2.8 million tons of coal stockpiles on site, about 1 million tons more than the group's optimal stockpile levels.

The miner estimates it lost a R2 billion cash opportunity as a result of the railing constraints.

"This is a big missed opportunity, not only for Thungela but clearly for the industry and South Africa as a country. It is one of, probably, the largest missed opportunities in the last 12 months," said group CFO Deon Smith.

Thungela has experienced an uptick in demand for its products from Europe in light of the Russia-Ukraine conflict which has disrupted supply chains - and even prior to that, when gas prices spiked in Europe.

"When energy security and affordability become an issue, coal becomes the commodity of first choice to resort to," said CEO July Ndlovu. "And therefore, through our marketing team in Anglo, we are aware of significant queries and interest from Europe. And yes, we have been able to sell parcels into Europe. And that's quite exciting for us because again, in diversifies the countries that we serve."

Still, Thungela's ability to serve these and other markets will continue to be constrained by rail.

Collaboration with Transnet to tackle the challenges is expected to yield some results this year with export sales anticipated to begin recovering in 2022 to exceed 16 million tons from 2023 onwards.

In 2022 and beyond, "Thungela expects to benefit from continued robust demand which, coupled with shrinking global thermal coal supply, has driven thermal coal prices to record levels", Ndlovu said. "The market tightness provides a rationale for capital allocation decisions that offer various opportunities to build on our core - these could be either internal projects or acquisitive."

The company said two internal growth projects will be submitted for board approval in 2022 and in early 2023.