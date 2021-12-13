'Unacceptable regression' - Mining companies ramp up efforts to stem rising death rate

The Minerals Council South Africa’s member companies have committed to measures to stem mine fatalities, following 72 deaths in the year to date.



The deaths, which the council described as an "unacceptable regression", are an increase from 52 in the period to 13 December 2020. This year marks a second consecutive year in which the number of deaths has increased, from 60 in the full 2020 year and 51 in 2019.

Themba Mkhwanazi, chairperson of the Minerals Council’s CEO Zero Harm Forum said: "We know that the 72 is not just a number or a statistic. These are people, families, relatives, friends, and colleagues. The impact of every single fatality is very well understood. As CEOs, we are called upon to show leadership. We have the influence and the authority to stop this. We do not want to be known as the industry where people come to work and die."

President of the Minerals Council, Nolitha Fakude, added that it was "saddening" that many workers would not be returning to their families in other provinces and neighbouring countries, during a dark-year-end in the industry.

The council’s board, which is made up 29 mining company CEOs had an urgent meeting on Friday, where they agreed on short-term members to stem the fatalities. The meeting follows last month’s MineSafe conference.

The 8 short-term steps to stop mine fatalities are: