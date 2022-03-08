Unions issue 48-hour strike notice to Sibanye Gold mines

The Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), have issued Sibanye-Stillwater with a notice of intention to embark on protected strike action at the company's gold mines, starting on Wednesday evening.

After months of protracted wage talks, Sibanye and workers represented by the two unions have failed to come to an agreement.

Against a demand of a R1 000 increase in each year of a three-year agreement for category 4 to 8 workers, Sibanye has offered a R700 increased in each year. The company has also offer a R100 increase in the living out allowance in each year, although the unions say this allowance benefits a small portion of workers.

Unions had originally negotiated as part of a coalition that also included UASA and Solidarity.

Solidarity has accepted a wage offer of a 5% increase in each year for miners, artisans and officials. In a secret ballot conducted by NUM and UASA last week, UASA's members did not vote in favour of industrial action.

Around 79% of NUM's members that voted at the Gauteng gold mines were in favour of a strike while only 18% were in favour of action at the Beatrix gold mine in the Free State.

Sibanye-Stillwater CEO Neal Froneman said the decision to strike was disappointing.

The offer, he said, is fair, considering current inflationary living costs, the sustainability of the South African gold operations and the interests of all stakeholders for the long term.

"The offer is final; wage increases that are higher than inflation are not sustainable and cannot be considered," he said.