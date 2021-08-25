Violence-hit Richards Bay Minerals restarts activities, pays communities R130 million

Richards Bay Minerals shut its operations in June following an escalation of violence by surrounding communities.

This followed the murder of the company's general manager Nico Swart, who was shot dead on his way to work.

The company has reached an agreement with communities in the area and released some R130 million to trusts before restarting its operations.

Richards Bay Minerals (RBM) has reopened its operations after being closed since June due to local unrest, and also released more than R130 million to community trusts - which it had withheld due to concerns over transparency at these trusts.

The company, which is a subsidiary of Rio Tinto, was thrown into turmoil in May following the murder of its general manager Nico Swart, who was shot multiple times on his way to work.

Ahead of the reopening, the company engaged with local communities to address the key triggers of the ongoing violence, said RBM managing director, Werner Duvenhage, on Wednesday. This included tensions over the disbursement of money to community trusts, which he said the company had been withholding for a while due to a lack transparency in the management of the trusts.

He stated that the R130 million that has now been paid, had been accumulating over a period of time, and was not a new allocation.

The RBM operations – which include the mining, refining and smelting of heavy minerals - span several different villages, including Mbonambi, Sokhulu, Mkhwanazi and Dube.

In 2009, as part of its BEE transaction, RBM established community trusts for these communities, who were due to receive dividend payments for the purpose of supporting broad-based community upliftment.

But the company then raised "serious concerns around the governance of the community trusts", including that the money was not being used for the broader benefit of communities. The eight community trusts also had a history of not adhering to financial reporting as required, and producing qualified statements, prompting the company to withhold payments.

Duvenhage said and agreement has now been signed with communities which would provide for improved governance and controls of community trusts, as well transparency.

Safeguarding its investment

RBM halted operations in June and declared a declared a force majeure as it tried to safeguard the safety of its workers and assets, after communities had gone on a rampage torching company equipment and barricaded roads.

"We have never been down for this long, we have been down for almost three months, and hopefully we will never ever [shut it down again]. It is going to be a painful process to restart ... we have tried to maintain our assets during this period, but I am sure that we are going to find some stumbling blocks which we have not anticipated after such a long shutdown, especially at the mining operations," said Duvenhage.

In July, the company also shut down one of its furnaces in response to the curtailed operations, in what Duvenhage said was "another decision that was not easy given the requirements to restart a furnace after shutdown".

It was not the first time that the company had hit by community unrest. In 2018, its operation were halted twice following violent protests by contractors, and the company was in 2019 once again forced to suspend activities following the shooting of one of its employees.

Duvenhage said the company realised that violence continued to flare up in the past because the root causes were not addressed.

He stated that there were engagements with the government to ensure that the company's investment in the country was safeguarded.

"We are an investor, we want to extend our stay here because it is a good business and the environment around is okay. We just need to sort out the anarchy together with the government."

RBM’s R7 billion Zulti South project to extend the life of mine has been on hold since 2019 due to security issues. The company is committed to getting the project off the ground.

According to Duvenhage, RBM contributed R8 billion to the local economy last year.