WATCH | Don't chase gold, silver rally - strategist

ZAR/USD
17.05
(-0.09)
ZAR/GBP
22.31
(-0.11)
ZAR/EUR
20.08
(-0.13)
ZAR/AUD
12.18
(-0.13)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.93)
Gold
1974.90
(+0.04)
Silver
24.37
(+0.08)
Platinum
904.01
(+0.28)
Brent Crude
43.66
(+0.62)
Palladium
2082.00
(+0.60)
All Share
55721.80
(-0.22)
Top 40
51368.82
(-0.16)
Financial 15
10156.23
(-2.61)
Industrial 25
74508.19
(+0.22)
Resource 10
55558.28
(+0.28)
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 791 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
74% - 5234 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
15% - 1039 votes
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during...

MONEY CLINIC | Can I make a fraction of my retirement fund accessible during Covid-19?
MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?

MONEY CLINIC | I have R70k in retirement savings. How can I diversify my investments?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?

MONEY CLINIC | Can I buy a house while under debt review?
