Weak rand, higher metal price to boost Sibanye annual earnings

Sibongile Khumalo
Workers drive past a sign of the Sibanye-Stillwater Driefontein gold mine near Carletonville, near Johannesburg, on May 5, 2018.
Higher higher metal prices and a weaker rand in the 2020 financial year significantly shored up Sibanye-Stillwater earnings, and the diversified mining group expects to report increases in excess of 100% when its release financial statements on February 18.

However, profit to shareholders is expected to dip.

The platinum and palladium basket price was 36% higher at $1 906 (R28 534) per ounce, and the average gold price 43% up to $1 747 during the reporting period. The rand to the dollar was on average 14% weaker.

"The expected increase in earnings was underpinned by a solid group operational performance for 2020, despite the Covid-19 disruptions and driven by higher metal prices and a weaker rand," the company said in a trading update on Friday.

The diversified miner, which operates platinum and gold mines in South Africa and the US mentioned that production from the Marikana operations, which it acquired from Lonmin in June 2019 contributed to stronger operational performance, as well as the return to profitability from gold operations.

Sibanye's gold mines were hit by a five-month strike in the first quarter of 2019, as members of Association Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU) demanded higher wages. The strike which started in November 2018 ended in April with the signing of a  three-year wage agreement with AMCU, Solidarity and UASA.

But the gains seen in the year partially offset by higher mining and income tax expenses, loss on the early settlement of the US dollar convertible bond as well as the loss on deferred payment relating to the acquisition of the Rustenburg operation.

