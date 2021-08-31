'Worrying' mining data delay will have 'serious bearing' on investor confidence

Mining statistics for June was meant to be released on 12 August, but the source data from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has been delayed.

Delays in data releases will impact investor sentiment on South Africa's mining industry, according to an industry analyst.

Stats SA says it will have to make an estimation of mining's contribution to second-quarter GDP, due for release next week.

A delay in releasing mining production and sales data for June will have a bearing on investor sentiment on the mining industry and affect forecasts for other economic indicators.

The June mining statistics were meant to be released on 12 August, but the source data from the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has been delayed, according to a notice on Statistics SA's website.

Michael Manamela, chief director of national accounts at Stats SA, said that the mining data is unlikely to be received before second-quarter GDP statistics are due for release on 7 September. Stats SA will be relying on "other source data" such as trade statistics from the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to estimate mining's contribution to GDP.

A delay in mining statistics from the DMRE has happened before, Manamela said. The DMRE has not yet responded to Fin24's queries on the cause of the delay. Manamela said the matter is being dealt with at a "higher level".

"It is not clear what the source of the delay is, but without further information it does raise issues around the availability of state capacity, particularly when noting significant backlogs in other areas falling under their responsibility [including mining and prospecting rights]," said Momentum Investments economist Sanisha Packirisamy.

Data on mining production and sales forms an "important component" to estimate overall growth outcomes in the economy, Packirisamy explained. Economists and institutions like the SA Reserve Bank and National Treasury use mining data along with retail sales statistics, utilities and manufacturing data to get a read on the growth of the economy, she added.

Mining has "critical downstream and upstream linkages" in other sectors of the economy, such as manufacturing, she explained. According to the rebased GDP statistics released last week, mining accounted for 6.4% of nominal GDP in 2020.

"Given the mining sector's importance to SA's exports, it also forms a critical component for forecasting the trade balance [that] feeds into estimates of the country's current account balance, which is necessary to assess the country's external vulnerability," she said.

Packirisamy also noted that more frequent and less delayed data would also reduce delays in forecasting economic variables such as GDP or the current account.

"It could also assist investors with making better informed and more timely decisions on investment," she said.

Peter Major, director of mining at Mergence Corporate Solutions, said the delay in statistical release was worrying, and would have a serious bearing on investor sentiment of the South African mining industry. Major said it would be much better to have monthly data on the mining sector released every 30 days, and not every 60 days, as is currently the case.

"Live data would be even more optimal. Some companies can process their data on a weekly basis, as everything is computerised," he explained.

"We keep getting used to worse targets in South Africa. We should be setting tougher and constantly improving targets. If we do it 30 days this month, we should do it 21 days next month," he said. "Instead of upwardly adjusting targets and benchmarks, South Africa's continue to slip".