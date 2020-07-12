3 properties in SA movie producer Boet Troskie's trust to go on auction

Two luxury properties and a vacant plot contained in a liquidated family trust of which film producer and businessman Boet Troskie and his son Jaco are trustees, are set to be auctioned off.

Boet Troskie was one of the founders of Mimosa Films in 1964. It produced, among others, the 1980s international hit The Gods Must be Crazy.

Hannes Muller of the Tshwane Trust Company is the liquidator of the trust. According to documents contained on the website of the Tshwane Trust Company, the Boet Troskie Kinders Trust had been provisionally liquidated in November 2018 and sequestrated in July 2019.

After initially indicating that they will appeal the liquidation, the Troskies have since indicated that they will not do so anymore. That is why the liquidator can now go ahead with the sale of assets in the trust.

One of the properties to be auctioned is a luxury home situated in the Fancourt residential golf estate in George. A vacant plot adjacent to this property is also set to come under the hammer.

The third property to be auctioned is a luxury home situated in Cape Town's southern suburb of Constantia.