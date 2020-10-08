22m ago

add bookmark

Agrizzi happy with R9 million auction price for Fourways mansion

Carin Smith
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The property is owned by the Agrizzi Family Trust.
The property is owned by the Agrizzi Family Trust.
  • Former Bosasa COO turned whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi has obtained an offer of R9 million for a mansion he owns in Fourways.
  • The home went on auction on Thursday.
  • According to the auctioneer, they are awaiting acceptance of the family trust in whose name the house is.

A mansion in Fourways belonging to Angelo Agrizzi, the former Bosasa COO turned whistle-blower, was auctioned for R9 million on Thursday.

Agrizzi told Fin24 shortly after the auction was concluded that the house had been on the market for over two years.

"The property market is in disarray and I decided to put the house up on a private auction. I am happy with how the auction went. It is a case of downscaling for my wife and I," he said.

In his view R9 million is a fair price and what he wanted for the house.

"Of course one would always like more, but it certainly is not a R100 million house like some claim," he added.

The property is owned by the Agrizzi Family Trust, and located in Helderfontein Estate.

Joff van Reenen, director and lead auctioneer of High Street Auctions, confirmed that a bid of R9 million was received on the Helderfontein Estate property.

"We are awaiting confirmation of acceptance from the family trust that owns the house," he said.

The opening bid was listed as R5 million. The High St Auction Co. held a virtual online auction and interested bidders had to provide a registration deposit of R100 000.

READ: PICS | Inside Agrizzi's swanky Fourways mansion that is going under the hammer

According to information available on the auction website, Helderfontein Estate boasts a country lifestyle with Fourways and Lonehill "just a stone's throw away".

The estate offers residents a variety of leisure activities, ranging from walking and cycling trails through indigenous landscaping to children’s play parks with picnic spots and catch-to-release fishing dams.

The mansion's French-themed architectural style consists of an open plan lounge, dining room and gourmet country kitchen with centre island, Caesarstone counters, breakfast area and walk-in pantry. There are five en-suite bedrooms and a triple garage. Separate from the main house is a self-contained luxury flatlet above the garage.

"Built for the owner, with no expense spared," the bidding documents said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
PICS | Inside Agrizzi's swanky Fourways mansion that is going under the hammer
B-BBEE verification company has certificate suspended following Agrizzi testimony
Accounting body to investigate two members implicated by Agrizzi
Read more on:
high street auctionsangelo agrizziauctionproperty
ZAR/USD
16.57
(+0.23)
ZAR/GBP
21.42
(+0.24)
ZAR/EUR
19.50
(+0.28)
ZAR/AUD
11.88
(-0.16)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.29)
Gold
1898.59
(+0.64)
Silver
24.12
(+1.53)
Platinum
869.00
(+0.81)
Brent Crude
42.15
(-1.55)
Palladium
2362.00
(+1.32)
All Share
54528.30
(-0.40)
Top 40
50123.16
(-0.57)
Financial 15
10047.24
(-0.85)
Industrial 25
74224.99
(-0.37)
Resource 10
52939.51
(-0.47)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1434 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 9338 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 2058 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in...

07 Oct 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I have R50k to invest. Which investment product should I invest in to grow my portfolio?
MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment...

03 Oct

MONEY CLINIC | I would like to retire at 50. What are my retirement investment options?
MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the...

30 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | My home was repossessed after I lost my job. Must I still pay the residual amount?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20281.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo