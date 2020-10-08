Agrizzi happy with R9 million auction price for Fourways mansion

Former Bosasa COO turned whistle-blower Angelo Agrizzi has obtained an offer of R9 million for a mansion he owns in Fourways.

The home went on auction on Thursday.

According to the auctioneer, they are awaiting acceptance of the family trust in whose name the house is.

A mansion in Fourways belonging to Angelo Agrizzi, the former Bosasa COO turned whistle-blower, was auctioned for R9 million on Thursday.

Agrizzi told Fin24 shortly after the auction was concluded that the house had been on the market for over two years.

"The property market is in disarray and I decided to put the house up on a private auction. I am happy with how the auction went. It is a case of downscaling for my wife and I," he said.

In his view R9 million is a fair price and what he wanted for the house.

"Of course one would always like more, but it certainly is not a R100 million house like some claim," he added.

The property is owned by the Agrizzi Family Trust, and located in Helderfontein Estate.

Joff van Reenen, director and lead auctioneer of High Street Auctions, confirmed that a bid of R9 million was received on the Helderfontein Estate property.

"We are awaiting confirmation of acceptance from the family trust that owns the house," he said.

The opening bid was listed as R5 million. The High St Auction Co. held a virtual online auction and interested bidders had to provide a registration deposit of R100 000.

According to information available on the auction website, Helderfontein Estate boasts a country lifestyle with Fourways and Lonehill "just a stone's throw away".

The estate offers residents a variety of leisure activities, ranging from walking and cycling trails through indigenous landscaping to children’s play parks with picnic spots and catch-to-release fishing dams.

The mansion's French-themed architectural style consists of an open plan lounge, dining room and gourmet country kitchen with centre island, Caesarstone counters, breakfast area and walk-in pantry. There are five en-suite bedrooms and a triple garage. Separate from the main house is a self-contained luxury flatlet above the garage.

"Built for the owner, with no expense spared," the bidding documents said.