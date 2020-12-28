Buyers looking for deals among luxury properties along Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard

Cape Town's Atlantic Seaboard has achieved R2.6bn in residential property sales by early December at an average selling price of R6.5m.

This is the highest of any area in the country, according to Seeff Properties.

Buyers are looking for a value proposition.

Although the top end of the property market remains tough, sales along Cape Town's sought-after Atlantic Seaboard have staged a notable bounce-back, according to Ross Levin, managing director for Seeff Atlantic Seaboard and City Bowl.



Despite the two-month Covid shutdown in the second quarter, the Atlantic Seaboard market has achieved R2.6bn in sales by early December at an average selling price of R6.5m, the highest of any area in the country, according to Levin. The second half of 2020 has also been notably better compared to the first half.

The sectional title sector has been especially active with the luxury sector above the R4 million achieving sales of R1.186 billion - 80% of the rand-value of all sectional title sales this year.

Adrian Mauerberger and Bryan Ginsburg, luxury sectional title agents with Seeff, say 30% of their sales for the year have been above R10 million. This has been driven by a rise in demand for larger apartments in great locations that offer space to work from home.

The highest price achieved by them was in Green Point with the sale of two units in 111 Ocean View Drive for R34.99 million and for an apartment in Cliffside, Bantry Bay, sold for R25.5 million.

Buyers' market

Nonetheless, it remains one of the best buyers’ markets with high stock levels and the Seeff agents suggest that buyers go ahead and put in offers as it is difficult to know how motivated the seller might be until the offer is in writing. It is often at this point that the seller will look to negotiate.

When it comes to full title house sales along the Atlantic Seaboard, Camps Bay tops the list with the highest number sales for the year, according to Seeff agents Pola and Nadine Jocum.

A few new luxury apartments were sold for more than R20 million and one house sale was achieved for R20 million. Buyers have been predominantly local or ex-South African with foreign partners from the US and Hong Kong.

There are currently only a few listings available in the Camps Bay area in the entry-level price range of R7 million to R9 million. Most of the apartments and duplexes that have sold have been in the R3.5 million to R7 million range. The R12 million to R18 million range has been challenging with only a few sales despite the high volume of listings on the market.

Seeff Properties recently listed a luxury villa located high up in Clifton in Nettleton Road, the most expensive street in the country with an average selling price of R150 million to R200 million.

The villa features six en-suite bedrooms, open-plan living and dining areas, a media room, gym, wine cellar, garaging for six cars and an expansive outside entertainment area with an infinity pool. The seller is looking for around R200 million, but whether this can be achieved in the current market remains to be seen.

The depreciation of the rand, coupled with about a 20% decline in property prices since last year, has encouraged bargain hunting from foreign investors, according to Jo Lombard, luxury market specialist with Seeff Atlantic Seaboard. The busiest price bands in the luxury areas are Fresnaye and Bantry Bay for houses below R10 million. Buyers are looking for a value proposition.

* Compiled by Carin Smith



