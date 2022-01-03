45m ago

add bookmark

Crisis-hit Evergrande ordered to demolish 39 buildings in 10 days amid shares suspension

accreditation
Jan Dahinten
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Evergrande Chongqing community in Wuhan, China.
Evergrande Chongqing community in Wuhan, China.
Getty

Chinese developer shares tumbled following local media reports that the China Evergrande Group has been ordered to tear down apartment blocks in a development in Hainan province.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted property developer, halted trading in its shares earlier on Monday. 

An index of Chinese developer shares slumped 2.8% as of 11:37 a.m. local time, with Sunac China Holdings Ltd. and Shimao Group Holdings Ltd. plunging more than 10%. A local government in Hainan told Evergrande to demolish 39 buildings in 10 days because the building permit was illegally obtained, Cailian reported on Saturday.

Evergrande gave no details on the trading suspension other than saying it would make an announcement containing inside information. 

Property firms, including Evergrande, have mounting bills to pay in January and shrinking options to raise necessary funds. The industry will need to find at least $197 billion to cover maturing bonds, coupons, trust products and deferred wages to millions of migrant workers, according to Bloomberg calculations and analyst estimates.

Contracted sales for 31 listed developers fell 26% in December from a year earlier, according to Citigroup Inc. analysts. Evergrande’s sales dropped 99% and were 7% lower than November, the analysts wrote in a note dated Sunday. Sales for Shimao slid 25% from November.

The slump in developer shares wasn’t matched by their bonds. Chinese high-yield dollar bonds rose as much as 1 cent on the dollar on Monday morning, according to credit traders.

The government of Danzhou, a prefecture-level city in the southern Chinese province of Hainan, has asked Evergrande to tear down 39 illegal buildings in ten days, Cailian reported on Sunday, citing a document from the local government.

The report will have a "big" impact on investor confidence, said Kenny Ng, a strategist at Everbright Sun Hung Kai Co. "Having to demolish a project that’s already been built costs [Evergrande] the invested capital and other fines."

The report cited the document, which was dated December 30, as saying that the Danzhou government said an illegally obtained permit for the buildings had been revoked so the buildings need to be dismantled.

Evergrande didn’t immediately respond to a request seeking comment and calls to Danzhou authorities went unanswered on a public holiday in China on Monday.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
evergrandechinademolitionbuildingshares
Rand - Dollar
15.96
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.54
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
18.11
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.57
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.3%
Gold
1,824.57
-0.3%
Silver
23.13
-0.8%
Palladium
1,896.50
-0.0%
Platinum
968.00
-0.1%
Brent Crude
77.78
-2.3%
Top 40
67,052
0.0%
All Share
73,709
0.0%
Resource 10
70,973
0.0%
Industrial 25
95,457
0.0%
Financial 15
14,799
0.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?

19 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | Can I withdraw part of my provident fund to pay off my debt?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under...

15 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | I'm not married in community of property, so why are we both under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?

11 Dec 2021

MONEY CLINIC | How can I stick to my budget this festive season?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo