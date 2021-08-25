53m ago

European investor buys SA wine estate from French Cointreau family member

Carin Smith
The historic Morgenhof wine estate near Stellenbosch was auctioned off on Wednesday.
  • The historic Morgenhof wine estate near Stellenbosch was auctioned off on Wednesday.
  • It was bought by a European buyer for R52.25 million.
  • The current owner is a member of the famous French Cointreau family.

A European buyer snapped up Morgenhof wine estate near Stellenbosch for R52.25m on Wednesday.

More than 2 500 people around the world watched online. The sale is subject to a 14-day confirmation period. The identity and nationality of the buyer were not revealed. 

Morgenhof is owned by Anne Cointreau, whose family has produced wine, champagne and spirits in France since 1272. Her great grandfather Adolphe created the famous orange liqueur that carries the family name, and her grandfather the luxury Rémy Martin brand of cognac.

The 210-hectare estate was founded by French Huguenots in 1692.

Investors from 13 countries - including Australia, China, Germany, Belgium, India, Italy and France - expressed an interested in the wine estate situated on the slopes of the Simonsberg. Prospective investors flew in from overseas to view the property, according to High Street Auctions director and lead auctioneer Joff van Reenen.

Morgenhof was auctioned off as part of a joint venture with US auction company Tranzon, which fielded numerous inquiries from American investors very interested in buying a premium winery in South Africa, according to Van Reenen. Several of these enquiries in the US were from potential investors based in the US premier wine-growing region, the Napa Valley, in California.

Morgenhof is being auctioned as a going concern, with all furniture, fixtures and fittings included in the sale, as well as the contents of the wine cellar.

Infrastructure on the estate includes a restored main manor house, a second manor among the vineyards, a 600-ton capacity wine cellar, an underground barrel fermentation hall, a wine tasting room and terrace, a restaurant, a wedding chapel, a conference venue with catering facilities, a bistro and coffee shop, an office block and staff accommodation.

"What substantially added to the attraction of the estate itself was the fact that it was auctioned with considerable foreign exchange and assessed tax loss incentives that would be extremely beneficial to the eventual buyer," Van Reenen added.

