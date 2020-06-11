Liquidation of Lew Geffen Investments impacts only one branch

It has been decided to voluntarily liquidate Lew Geffen Investments (Pty) Ltd, a company which operated a single real estate office in Bedfordview in the east of Johannesburg.

Lew Geffen, chair of Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty, said on Thursday evening that, in a tough economy, the Bedfordview office hasn't been performing optimally for a long time. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, maintaining the business became unsustainable.

"I launched Lew Geffen Estates (Pty) Ltd in Johannesburg in 1982 and it was this business that negotiated the national licence some 20 years later to launch the Sotheby's International Realty brand in South Africa," Geffen explained.

"Lew Geffen Estates (Pty) Ltd remains the flagship company in Johannesburg and we have ensured that every one of the 10 staff affected by the liquidation of Lew Geffen Investments (Pty) Ltd in Bedfordview has been moved over to Lew Geffen Estates (Pty) Ltd. All staff members have been retained and the Bedfordview agents continue to work in exactly the same areas in which they've always operated. The only change is their base of operations which has moved to our head office in Craighall."

Geffen reiterated that the liquidation affects only Lew Geffen Investments (Pty) Ltd and its Bedfordview operation. He said the remainder of the national network, which is independently owned and operated, remains on a sound business footing.

The national lockdown had a big impact on real estate agencies. They have only been able to resume non-online work when the country went into lockdown level 3 on 1 June. Pam Golding Properties, for example, has already announced restructuring due to the lockdown impact.