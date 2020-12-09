Months after execs quit, Nomvete-founded Delta withdraws financial statements

Property company Delta has withdrawn its 2020 financial statements because of evidence of irregularities and "other unethical business dealings", it said on Wednesday evening.

The evidence emanated from the forensic investigation that Delta commissioned against some of its senior executives.

The company owns office blocks countrywide, including offices of SARS, banks and insurers.

Delta Property Fund has withdrawn its financial statements for the year ended in February 2020 after evidence of corporate governance failures in the company caused by its former executives.

The company, which owns office blocks across the country - including offices of the SA Revenue Service, banks and insurers in some cities - announced on 21 September that there are "circumstances which have arisen" that its board was investigating.

It later commissioned Mazars to do a forensic investigation into alleged procurement irregularities and the misappropriation of funds by the company's senior executives.

In a statement released on Wednesday evening, Delta said the forensic investigation has found evidence of past practices involving governance failings and wrongdoing at the company.

These included unsubstantiated payments, procurement irregularities, and other unethical business dealings.

"These past practices are of significant concern to the board and the auditor," wrote the company in a statement published on the Stock Exchange News Service.

Delta said it has reported the said irregularities to the police and other relevant authorities for further investigation.

Delta is one of only two black-owned property funds on the JSE. In August, it was rocked by immediate resignations of its founding CEO Sandile Nomvete, as well as the CFO and chief operating officer without serving their notice period.

Later, when the company announced that its interim results would be delayed because of the forensic investigation, it told investors that the company secretary has also resigned and will be leaving on 28 February 2021.

What the forensic investigation found

• Payment of commission by the company totalling R43.9 million between the 2018 and the 2020 financial years to "invalid, lapsed or no broker mandates" ;

• Fraud resulting from unethical dealings to the tune of R2.1 million

• Non-disclosure of related/connected party transactions to the board.

Delta said this will affect its property valuations and likely decrease the value of its portfolio by almost R2 billion from R10.6 billion to approximately R8.7 billion in the 2020 financial statements. And because of this, the company's auditor, BDO South Africa, have withdrawn their audit opinion on the 2020 financial statements.

"As a result of the aforementioned withdrawal, the board has resolved to withdraw the 2020 financial statements and therefore continued reliance on the 2020 financial statements is no longer appropriate," wrote Delta.