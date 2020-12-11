26m ago

We have done nothing wrong, Nomvete and other former Delta executives say about allegations

Londiwe Buthelezi
Founding CEO of Delta Property Fund, Sandile Nomvete and other key executives resigned with immediate effect. Photo by Gallo Images / Financial Mail / Robert Tshabalala
  • The former CEO, CFO and COO of Delta Property Fund have penned a statement responding to the company's allegations of wrongdoing against them.
  • The three have "categorically" denied the accusations and added that when they resigned from Delta, they were told that the investigation found no proof of misappropriation of funds.
  • However, the former executives said they will fully support with any investigations by the authorities.

The former Delta Property Fund executives accused by the company of "wrongdoing and other unethical business dealings" are adamant that they did nothing wrong.

Delta's founding CEO Sandile Nomvete and his colleagues who left the company with immediate effect in August, chief financial officer Shaneel Maharaj and chief operating officer Otis Tshabalala, issued a statement on Friday responding to the property company's latest announcements that the former executive team were involved in past practices that caused governance failures at Delta.

Delta also said in a statement published on the Stock Exchange News Service (Sens) that a case had been opened with the police and referred to other relevant authorities for further investigation.

Nomvete and his former colleagues said they always acted in the best interest of Delta but in the event that the findings of the forensic report result in any form of investigation by the authorities, they will fully support that probe to clear their names.

"We categorically deny the accusations of procurement irregularities and misappropriation of funds or any other illegality or irregularity, as contained in the Sens reports and in pursuant reporting in the media," the three executives wrote in Friday's statement.

They said their resignations were not motivated by the findings of the forensic investigation, but they chose to part ways with the Delta to allow for new leadership to drive the company strategy forward.

"During the separation discussions, we were appraised regarding the forensic investigation by Mazars. Although the report was not shared with us, we were informed by the company that the report found no proof of misappropriation of funds by the executives as was alleged and reported," the statement read.

While Delta said that the forensic investigation found that commission to the value of R43.9 million was paid to "invalid, lapsed or no broker mandates" between the 2018 and the 2020 financial years, Nomvete and his executive team said the commission was always disclosed in Delta’s annual report and there was nothing untoward about the practise, which was in line with property industry norms.

They said Delta continues to benefit from these leases to which the executives paid "market related letting commissions". They also want to correct the fact that Delta's internal did not say the commission was paid fraudulently.

"We trust that the incorrect impression created about the discovery of R43.9 million fraud will be corrected," they wrote.

The former executives added that they found it difficult to understand the significant write down in the valuation of Delta's property portfolio. Delta had said because of the issues identified in the forensic report, its property portfolio valuation would likely decrease by almost R2 billion from R10.6 billion to approximately R8.7 billion in the 2020 financial statements.

