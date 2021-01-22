52m ago

add bookmark

Redefine withholds 2020 dividends to leave headroom for unexpected shocks

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Redefine, which owns Rosebank Towers, says its solvency and liquidity test showed that it may have insufficient headroom to absorb unexpected further shocks.
Redefine, which owns Rosebank Towers, says its solvency and liquidity test showed that it may have insufficient headroom to absorb unexpected further shocks.
Supplied

One of South Africa's biggest landlords, Redefine Properties, says it needs to preserve cash and will therefore be not be paying a dividend for 2020.

By law, real estate investment trust (REITs) companies like Redefine and other listed landlords are required to distribute at least 75% of their total distributable profits. This is a requirement to maintain the REIT status on the JSE.

But 2020 made this challenging to achieve as landlords across the globe faced reduced liquidity as financial health of many of their retail tenants deteriorated since the beginning of the lockdowns.

Increased vacancy rates, lower rental collections in 2020 due to discounts and deferments given to struggling tenants, coupled with a decline in property values saw some listed property companies debt levels rise to uncomfortable levels.

For Redefine, the destructive impact of Covid-19 on asset values increased its loan-to-value (LTV) ratio by 7.8% in 2020.

LTVs are used to gauge debt levels of different listed landlords.

Redefine has set a goal to reduce its LTV ratio to below 40% by August 2021 and to assess how payment of dividends would affect this goal, its board decided to deferred a decision on the declaration of a dividend when the company announced its results in December.

When the company announced on Friday that it will be withholding dividends, given the ongoing and potential adverse impact of Covid-19, its board needed to take into account how of factors outside of Redefine’s control such as the outbreak of the second or subsequent waves of the Covid-19 may impact its LTV ratio.

It added that while the company has enough liquidity right now, there may be insufficient headroom to absorb any material negative developments if a cash dividend was paid.

The company said because the required payment of dividends to maintain the REIT status was subject to solvency and liquidity test, which showed that it may have insufficient headroom to absorb unexpected further shocks, it is not required to make any distribution for the 2020 financial year.

Compiled by Londiwe Buthelezi


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Covid-19 shakeup of residential property market is likely here to stay
8 trends to watch in the residential property market
Here's where South Africans are buying their second or third properties
Read more on:
redefine propertieslandlordslisted propertyreits
ZAR/USD
15.07
(-0.85)
ZAR/GBP
20.56
(-0.23)
ZAR/EUR
18.31
(-0.73)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(-0.20)
ZAR/JPY
0.15
(-0.47)
Gold
1841.78
(-1.47)
Silver
25.23
(-2.59)
Platinum
1093.50
(-2.39)
Brent Crude
56.05
(+0.02)
Palladium
2356.00
(-0.06)
All Share
63818.20
(-0.56)
Top 40
58716.53
(-0.43)
Financial 15
11667.16
(-2.29)
Industrial 25
86588.86
(+1.22)
Resource 10
62243.90
(-2.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 708 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 1766 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 944 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that...

14 Nov 2020

MONEY CLINIC | I cannot meet my debt review obligations. What is the worst that can happen?
forsubscribers
Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed...

09 Nov 2020

Thousands of retirement fund members stand to gain as court rules on unclaimed benefits
forsubscribers
Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible

08 Nov 2020

Investing and Behaviour: Visible vs Invisible
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo