Sectional scheme house prices fare better as buyers cough up for security

Sectional scheme house price growth has fared better in recent years despite a slow downturn.

House buyers are willing to pay a premium for additional security, even in times of crisis.

Still, the current scenario is unique and according to an expert, "all bets are off".

Sectional scheme house price growth held up better during the slow downturn over the last couple of years, and this trend is expected to continue as the lockdown eases and property transfers pick up again, according to data analysed by Lightstone.



"Although not massive at this stage we've already seen a divergence in the house price inflation of freehold properties (1.6%) and sectional schemes (2.4%) as we entered the lockdown," Paul-Roux de Kock, analytics director at Lightstone, said during a recent webinar.

"The willingness of potential home buyers to pay a premium on the additional security that some sectional schemes might offer, tends to hold up even during times of crisis, especially if that market segment entered the crisis on a strong footing," says De Kock.



Although house price inflation in all segments of the residential property market entered the coronavirus crisis on a downward trajectory, values in the lower end affordable market were still growing at 10.7%. Contrasting to that, house price inflation in the luxury market entered the crisis already in negative territory at -1.4%.



De Kock says the South African property industry has actually not seen anything like the situation brought on by the pandemic before. He explains:





"From an economic point of view, the closest point of reference Lightstone can work with is the global financial crisis of 2008, but the current lockdown conditions are so unique that even the learnings out of the 2008 crisis offers limited insight on how this will ultimately play out in the market."

Luxury market

During the 2008 financial crisis, Lightstone saw the estate sub-segment of the luxury market remain in positive territory. In modelling a scenario where the forecast model was stretched to take into account a possible 10% drop in GDP and a rapid rise in CPI inflation, Lightstone foresees there is a possibility that home values in the Luxury market can drop by 19%.



"A word of caution, though: In such a scenario the mechanics of predictable macro-economic interactions between GDP, CPI and the Reserve Bank's ability to use interest rates as levers to manage CPI starts breaking down," says De Kock.



"So, in this scenario, all bets might be off and making accurate predictions on house price inflation becomes a novel, but not necessarily useful idea."



The data analysed further revealed that currently only 4% of the 6.8 million residential properties in South Africa are worth more than R3 million. Close to 50% are worth R500 000 or less.

