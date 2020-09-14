Sellers beware: Hidden costs when your home is up for sale

Property owners are often caught off guard by the expenses that come with selling property.

When selling their home, property owners are often caught off guard by the expenses that come with selling property, according to Giel Viljoen, principal of Leapfrog Property Group in Stellenbosch.

"While the bulk of the costs associated with property transactions are for the buyer's account, the seller will incur at least some costs," explains Viljoen.

He suggests sellers take the following into account and to budget accordingly.

Bond cancellation costs

If you have a bond on the property you're selling, there will be a cost to cancel the bond. The cost varies from bank to bank.

Be sure to check this with your bank beforehand and plan for the expense, which is payable upon transfer, Viljoen advises.

Furthermore, in order to avoid the risk of incurring a notice period penalty, the seller usually needs to give the bank written notice, 90 days in advance, before consolidating the bond in full as a result of sale.

Rarely, the transfer process may also incur costs for the seller. This typically happens if the sale of the property is finalised before the bank is notified, which then results in penalty interest.

Compliance costs

Compliance certificates, which include electrical, gas, plumbing, beetle-free certification and electric fencing, are the seller's responsibility and must all be in order before a property can be transferred.

The cost of the certificate does not include the costs of anything that needs to be fixed or repaired, based on the findings of the inspection.

Estate agent commission

The estate agent's commission is the seller's responsibility to pay and is usually calculated as a percentage of the purchase price of the property.

Rates, taxes and levies

As part of the process of selling a property, the conveyancing attorneys will require a clearance certificate from the local authorities stating that all rates and taxes are fully paid.

In some cases, the seller will be required to make future-dated payments of between two and six months in advance. The amount will be an approximation based on past accounts and can be rather a large sum for the seller.

"Therefore, it is useful to plan and budget accordingly when you decide to put your property on the market. If, however, the property is registered to the buyer in a shorter time, frame the council will refund the seller," says Viljoen.

Similarly, if the place being sold is in an estate or a sectional title property, the homeowners' association could require the seller to pay the levies a few months in advance to ensure all costs are covered while the property transfer is in process.

Other costs

A cost that does not apply in all cases, but that needs to be planned for if it does, is capital gains tax (CGT). This tax is payable on the disposal of an asset - in other words the property being sold - where the proceeds exceed the base cost. CGT is the responsibility of the seller and forms part of his or her income tax.

Lastly, don't forget to take the cost of moving your belongings from one property to another into account. You may also want to consider taking insurance on the things being moved, Viljoen suggests.

* Compiled by Carin Smith