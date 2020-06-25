1h ago

add bookmark

Shell SA chair buys Lew Geffen Johannesburg real estate enterprise

From left to right: Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty CFO Neethesh Haripersad, Sandy Geffen, Lew Geffen, Hloniphizwe and Masechaba Mtolo and Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty CEO Yael Geffen. (Supplied)
From left to right: Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty CFO Neethesh Haripersad, Sandy Geffen, Lew Geffen, Hloniphizwe and Masechaba Mtolo and Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty CEO Yael Geffen. (Supplied)

Lew Geffen Estates, which has specialised in luxury residential property sales across the greater Johannesburg area over the past 38 years, has been sold to Savukazi Properties, owned by Hloniphizwe Mtolo, chair of the boards of the Shell companies in South Africa, and his wife, media personality Masechaba Mtolo.

As from 1 August 2020, Savukazi Properties will trade under Lew Geffen Sotheby's International Realty brand as a franchise in Gauteng.

As part of the deal Lew Geffen and his wife Sandy, who started Lew Geffen Estates together in 1982, have agreed to stay on indefinitely as joint CEOs to ensure continuity on behalf of the partnership. They will also become directors of Savukazi Properties.

Lew Geffen remains the chair and owner of Geffen International Realty Franchises, the national franchising arm of Sotheby's International Realty South Africa, and Sandy remains its executive director.

Hloniphizwe Mtolo said entering the real estate industry "in a period of such dramatic change" was more exciting than daunting.

"As the market turns, there will also be room for growth and diversification, all of which makes me overwhelmingly positive at this stage," he said.

* Compiled by Carin Smith

Related Links
SA buyer snaps up Clifton beach bungalow for R17.84 million
MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?
Liquidation of Lew Geffen Investments impacts only one branch
Read more on:
lew geffenfranchiseproperty
ZAR/USD
17.19
(+1.12)
ZAR/GBP
21.33
(+1.31)
ZAR/EUR
19.29
(+1.57)
ZAR/AUD
11.82
(+1.04)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+1.45)
Gold
1762.90
(+0.11)
Silver
17.74
(+1.58)
Platinum
799.83
(-0.02)
Brent Crude
40.50
(-5.15)
Palladium
1836.76
(-1.12)
All Share
53914.05
(-0.98)
Top 40
49732.92
(-0.92)
Financial 15
10172.66
(+0.48)
Industrial 25
74731.21
(-1.82)
Resource 10
50486.18
(-0.37)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
How has Covid-19 impacted your financial position?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not really directly affected
18% - 1274 votes
I am taking a hit, but should be able to recover in the next year
23% - 1695 votes
My finances have been devastated
34% - 2461 votes
It's still too early to know what the full effect will be
25% - 1837 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

05 Jun

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30...

20 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: I have R5m to invest. What are my options to ensure a salary of R30 000?
MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?

17 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: Am I liable to pay rent for a flat I am not yet occupying?
MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?

13 Jun

MONEY CLINIC: How does the economic fallout from Covid-19 affect my pension?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20176.6) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo