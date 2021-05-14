18m ago

add bookmark

Sun International begins construction of R500m mall

Londiwe Buthelezi
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Boardwalk mall official development launch, Gqeberha, May 2021. (Supplied)
Boardwalk mall official development launch, Gqeberha, May 2021. (Supplied)
  • Sun International's subsidiary and the developer of Nicolway and Menlyn Maine announced that they will be building the R500 million Boardwalk Mall.
  • The two companies planned the mall in 2019 before the pandemic changed people's shopping habits.
  • They have decided to go ahead with the investment, in spite of how Covid-19 has affected malls.

While some market watchers predict the doom of big malls after Covid-19 introduced more people to online shopping, a subsidiary of Sun International just started building a R500-million shopping centre in Gqeberha, previously known as Port Elizabeth.

Sun International's subsidiary, Emfuleni Resorts and shopping malls developer Flanagan & Gerard Group officially announced the commencement of the Boardwalk Mall's construction on Thursday.

The developers expect to complete and launch the first phase of the mall on 9 December 2021. Completing the second phase is scheduled for 22 September 2022, which will mark the mall's official opening.

The new mall, which will have 23 000m2 of retail space, is an extension of the landmark Boardwalk Casino and Entertainment World.

The construction is expected to benefit Gqeberha since R290 million of all goods and services will be procured locally.

The two companies first announced their intentions to build the mall as part of Sun International's plans to extend and upgrade the Boardwalk Precinct.

Covid-19 disruption

But that was before Covid-19 disrupted malls as South Africans knew them. As a result, most of the country's listed landlords have seen retail space vacancy rates rise, especially in big destination malls, since the lockdown began in March 2020.

The SA Property Owners' Association's retail trends report showed that the trading densities and footfall were on the decline and that smaller community shopping centres took market share from bigger malls.

However, Paul Gerard, MD of Flanagan & Gerard, said while the mall would be part of will play in that space of Gqeberha's tourist attraction efforts because of its location in the Boardwalk Precinct, it will primarily play in the space of shopping centres where locals can fulfil their daily retail needs too.

"During this extraordinary time in history, it has become clear that people need convenient retail and enjoyable experiences in safe environments within their communities, close to where they live, work, commute and learn," said Gerard.

Essential services retailers that will be in the mall include Checkers and Checkers Liquorshop, Pick n Pay and its liquor brands, Woolworths, Ackermans, Clicks and Dis-Chem.

Get the biggest business stories emailed to you every weekday.
Go to the Fin24 front page.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
flanagan & gerard groupsun internationalport elizabethgqeberhashopping malls
Rand - Dollar
14.13
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.86
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.07
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.2%
Gold
1,826.85
+0.6%
Silver
27.09
+0.4%
Palladium
2,863.32
+0.1%
Platinum
1,210.07
-0.3%
Brent Crude
69.32
+1.1%
Top 40
60,211
-2.1%
All Share
66,169
-1.9%
Resource 10
69,474
-3.1%
Industrial 25
82,513
-1.5%
Financial 15
12,499
-1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1436 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3596 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1910 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21126.2) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo