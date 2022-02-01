58m ago

Tito Mboweni appointed as chairman of property group

Fin24 Reporter
Tito Mboweni. Photo: Daily Sun
Former finance minister Tito Mboweni has been appointed as chairman of the Accelerate Property Fund with immediate effect. 

JSE-listed Accelerate owns a 50% stake of Fourways Mall, along with other smaller shopping centres and other properties in Johannesburg and Cape Town. 

Mboweni previously served as chairperson of Accelerate, before he was appointed as finance minister.  

Mboweni replaces Timothy Fearnhead, who steps down as chairperson this week, Accelearte announced.

Mboweni resigned from his seat in Parliament on Monday, six months after he left President Cyril Ramaphosa's Cabinet. 

He was finance minister for three years since 2018, after previously serving as labour minister from 1994 to 1998. He was governor of the SA Reserve Bank for a decade, until 2009.

He then embarked on lengthy stint in the private sector, where he was chairman of Nampak, SacOil, and AngloGold Ashanti, as well as Accelerate. He was also a director of Discovery and PPC. 

In the past, Mboweni served as an adviser to Goldman Sachs International and a consultant of the oil company Total.  

