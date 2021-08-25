SA economy is much bigger than previously estimated, Stats SA finds

South Africa’s economy is much bigger than previously estimated, Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) found following a review of the size, structure and performance of the economy. Last year, the economy was around 11% larger.

On Wednesday, it published updated estimates of the country’s gross domestic product (GDP), which found that the government services sector was considerably smaller than previously thought – and that the contribution of personal services was much bigger.

"Education and health activities that were previously classified under government have been reclassified under personal services, as a result of improved methodology," Statistics SA said. This was made possible through new information sourced from National Treasury and Stats SA’s own publication about government finances.

"Better estimates of activities related to private education, sports and recreation, and the non-observed economy – as well as the inclusion of activities related to water, water waste and sewage processing – also contributed to the rise in personal services."

Stats SA also found that the finance, real estate and business services sector – still the biggest industry in South Africa – was even larger than previously estimated. The manufacturing industry was also bigger.

Statistics SA

Statistics SA

Statistics SA

The survey found that household expenditure was higher than estimated, with spending on recreation and culture as well as restaurants and hotels more than previously calculated.

The newly revised estimate of GDP in 2020 is R5.521 trillion, an increase of 11% compared with the previous estimate. The annual growth rate for 2020 was revised from -7.0% to -6.4%. In the ten years between 2011 and 2020, the percentage difference between the previous and revised levels averaged 9.6%.

South Africa has rebased its GDP (from 2010 to 2015 for the reference year). Last year's estimated GDP has been revised up by about 550bn rand, or 11%. Before anyone gets too excited, GDP growth since 2015 was still awful. https://t.co/baOQaxyRjR pic.twitter.com/fJ48KJd8JS — Joseph Cotterill (@jsphctrl) August 25, 2021

The new estimates have also replaced the old base year (2010) - used to compile GDP estimates in constant prices - with a new base year of 2015.

Most countries revise their GDP calculations regularly. The average increase between previous and revised GDP estimates across OECD countries was 3.8% in 2010. Latin America recorded an average increase of 8.8%, while Nigeria found that its economy was about 60% to 90% during its latest GDP overhaul.