1h ago

add bookmark

After a record year, The Foschini Group plans thousands of new factory jobs

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Gallo Images

The Foschini Group (TFG) - which also owns Markham, Jet, @home, and American Swiss, among other retail brands - has seen a 32% increase in its turnover to a record R43.4 billion for the year to end-March.

Cash transactions contributed almost 80% of sales, while online sales now contribute more than 10% of total turnover.

Trading expenses improved – to 41.4% of retail turnover, from close to 45% before the pandemic - and its gross profit margin increase to 48.5% as strong demand for TFG’s products resulted in a higher proportion of full-price sales and fewer markdowns, the company says.

This contributed to a 40% increase in gross profit, to R21 billion, with headline earnings up 442% to R3.3 billion.

TFG says the quick response time of its local manufacturing operations helped to deliver products that were in demand among customers. Over recent years, TFG has switched its manufacturing to South Africa, away from China, and more than 72% of its clothing sold in the African market are now produced locally. 

It plans capital investments of R2.1 billion in the coming year, and will open 10 new manufacturing business units. This will help to double jobs in its own factories, as well as associated facilities, from 5 200 this year to 11 200 by 2026.

It will also spend R600 million to open more than 350 new stores.

TFG’s net debt of R1.0 billion is at historic low levels.

The company declared a final dividend of 330c, on top of a half-year dividend of 170c. No dividend was declared in 2021.

Following the results announcement on Friday morning, its share price dipped 0.7% to R137.57 – some 20% below levels reached a year ago.

 


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
the foschini groupmanufacturing
Rand - Dollar
15.57
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
19.42
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
16.50
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.09
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.7%
Gold
1,844.35
-0.2%
Silver
21.58
-0.5%
Palladium
1,924.00
-0.3%
Platinum
973.50
-0.2%
Brent Crude
123.07
-0.4%
Top 40
62,064
-0.6%
All Share
68,514
-0.6%
Resource 10
72,934
-1.1%
Industrial 25
75,975
-0.3%
Financial 15
15,519
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?

08 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | My spouse has died. What happens to our home now?
MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?

21 May

MONEY CLINIC | Debt review: Can I go to court to have my debt written off?
MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped....

14 May

MONEY CLINIC | I pre-qualified for a bond, but my credit score has since dropped. What now?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo