Alcohol industry warns of possible retail job losses following new trade restrictions

Penelope Mashego
The government has reinstated restrictions on alcohol trade
  • Alcohol traders can only sell liquor from 10am to 6pm on Monday to Thursday.
  • South Africa has been hit by a second wave of Covid-19 infections of over 6 600 a day, following the rise of super-spreader social invents, resulting in the government’s move to impose the  restrictions and a longer curfew.
  • However, the alcohol industry said the restrictions could result in job losses in the retail sector.

The alcohol industry says government's move to imposed tighter restrictions on the trade of alcohol could have a ripple effect and result in job losses in the retail sector.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement on Monday night that alcohol can only be sold from 10am to 6pm on Monday to Thursday. South Africa has been hit by a second wave of Covid-19 infections of over 6 600 a day, following the rise of super-spreader social events, resulting in the government’s move to impose the restrictions and a longer curfew.

The government has had to perform a tough balancing act to ensure that the industry’s more than 415 000 livelihoods are protected while also limiting the spread of the virus and having hospital beds available for those who are infected. This has meant ensuring that alcohol related trauma and violence does not happen, in order to keep the beds available, resulting in two bans on the sale of alcohol this year.   

Following Ramaphosa’s Monday announcement, the industry, made up of the National Liquor Traders Council, the South African Liquor Brand Owners Association (Salba), the Beer Association of South Africa, wine body Vinpro, the Consumer Goods Council of South Africa, and retailers and manufacturers, said it supported his call for South Africans to limit the spread of the second wave.

However, limiting the trade of alcohol was concerning for the industry, which has lost R14.2 billion in sales revenue just for beer producers.

"Like grocery shops, off-consumption retailers have demonstrated effort to adhere to the safety protocols in the management of shoppers. The severe limitation put on the off-consumption channel will have a devastating impact that could potentially lead to job losses in the retail sector," Salba chairperson Sibani Mngadis said in a statement. 

Mngadi added that industry had already put measures in place to reduce the spread of Covid-19, such as withdrawing its support for entertainment events, deploying hotspot patrollers and investing R150 million to deal with binge drinking, drinking and driving, as well as underage drinking and gender-based violence.

