Bertina Engelbrecht is new CEO of Clicks as Ramsunder quits to move to Australia

From the start of 2022, Clicks will have a new CEO - the 58-year-old Bertina Engelbrecht, who is currently the group corporate affairs director



This after current CEO Vikesh Ramsunder resigned from the group with effect from 31 December 2021.

The company says he will become CEO of a listed company in Australia, but will continue as a “strategic advisor” until August next year.

Ramsunder was the CEO of Clicks for the past three years. In a statement, Clicks Group chairman, David Nurek, pointed out that during this time, the group’s share price has increased by 60% and its market capitalisation on the JSE has risen from R48 billion to R75 billion, despite markets being severely impacted by Covid-19.

Engelbrecht joined the group in 2006 as group human resources director and was appointed as an executive director in 2008. Previously she was general manager of Shell SA Energy, a director at Sea Harvest and also worked at Transnet. She holds a Master’s degree in Law from the University of Cape Town and is an admitted attorney.

“We are pleased to appoint Bertina as the first black female to lead a listed retail group in South Africa. She has been part of the executive leadership team for the past 15 years and been integrally involved in the development of the group’s strategy and growth of the business over this time,” Nurek said.