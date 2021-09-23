1h ago

add bookmark

Bertina Engelbrecht is new CEO of Clicks as Ramsunder quits to move to Australia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Bertina Engelbrecht. Photo: LinkedIn
Bertina Engelbrecht. Photo: LinkedIn

From the start of 2022, Clicks will have a new CEO - the 58-year-old Bertina Engelbrecht, who is currently the group corporate affairs director

This after current CEO Vikesh Ramsunder resigned from the group with effect from 31 December 2021.

The company says he will become CEO of a listed company in Australia, but will continue as a “strategic advisor” until August next year.

Ramsunder was the CEO of Clicks for the past three years.  In a statement, Clicks Group chairman, David Nurek, pointed out that during this time, the group’s share price has increased by 60% and its market capitalisation on the JSE has risen from R48 billion to R75 billion, despite markets being severely impacted by Covid-19.

Engelbrecht joined the group in 2006 as group human resources director and was appointed as an executive director in 2008. Previously she was general manager of  Shell SA Energy, a director at Sea Harvest and also worked at Transnet. She holds a Master’s degree in Law from the University of Cape Town and is an admitted attorney.

“We are pleased to appoint Bertina as the first black female to lead a listed retail group in South Africa. She has been part of the executive leadership team for the past 15 years and been integrally involved in the development of the group’s strategy and growth of the business over this time,” Nurek said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
clicksbertina engelbrechtvikesh ramsunder
Rand - Dollar
14.69
+0.8%
Rand - Pound
20.08
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.21
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.67
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,766.84
-0.1%
Silver
22.77
+0.4%
Palladium
2,056.33
+1.3%
Platinum
1,009.40
+0.8%
Brent-ruolie
76.19
+2.5%
Top 40
57,339
+0.7%
All Share
63,748
+0.6%
Resource 10
56,994
+0.1%
Industrial 25
82,438
+1.2%
Financial 15
14,238
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
What potential restrictions on unvaccinated South Africans may make the biggest difference to public health, the economy?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Limited access to restaurants and bars
11% - 120 votes
Limited access to shopping centres
14% - 157 votes
Limited access to live events, including sport matches and festivals
26% - 286 votes
Workplace vaccine mandates
48% - 523 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?

22 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm finally free from my debt. How do I build a good credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?

18 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Would it benefit me to remove my home loan from debt counselling?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate...

16 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | I'm working remotely and want to travel. How can I ensure adequate risk cover?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo