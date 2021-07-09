Bread price-fixing: Blue Ribbon owner won't have to pay fine after blowing whistle

Premier, which owns bread brands such as Blue Ribbon, won't have to pay a fine despite colluding with other manufacturers in fixing bread prices from 1999 to 2007, the Competition Tribunal determined this week.

Following an investigation, the Competition Commission found that Premier and competitors directly fixed the selling price of bread in the Western Cape, agreed on dates to implement price increases and divided customers up among themselves. This was done in meetings and via many telephone calls, the commission found.

This week, the tribunal said in a statement that Premier had committed to competitive pricing and implemented a competition law compliance programme. Because it shared information on what the cartel did with the tribunal, it won't have to pay a fine.

"Premier has not been required to pay an administrative penalty [a fine] as it was the leniency applicant that applied for immunity under the Commission's corporate leniency programme and it whistle-blew on the cartel," the tribunal said in a statement.

In 2007, Tiger Brands, which owns Albany, was ordered to pay a R98.7m penalty, and Pioneer Foods – which owns SASKO bread brands - was fined more than R195 million as part of the scandal.