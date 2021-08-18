42m ago

Burger King sale possibly back on the cards after revised conditions

accreditation
Anathi Madubela
A proposed takeover of Burger King in South Africa by an international private equity fund is now back on the cards after the parties agreed to a revised set of conditions.
Two months after the Competition Commission prohibited a proposed takeover of Burger King in South Africa by an international private equity fund over lack of black ownership, the deal is now back on the cards after the parties agreed to a revised set of conditions. 

Last year, the struggling Grand Parade Investments announced that it would sell Burger King South Africa and Grand Foods Meat Plant, which primarily supplies Burger King with patties, to a fund owned by Emerging Capital Partners (ECP). ECP, which was founded in the US, is a private equity firm that focuses on African investments.

In June the Commission prohibited a proposed takeover of Burger King South Africa objecting, to the lack of historically disadvantaged persons among the new owners

In a statement to shareholders on Wednesday, Grand Parade said an agreement was reached with the Competition Commission on the revised set of conditions that addressed its concerns around the deal.

The parties have submitted a request to the Competition Tribunal to reconsider and approve the transaction, subject to those revised conditions. 

"The hearing to consider the merging parties’ request for the Competition Tribunal to approve the proposed transaction, subject to the draft conditions takes place today, 18 August 2021 and shareholders will be advised of the outcome of the hearing in due course," Grand Parade said. 

Grand Parade Investment's share price reacted positively to the news and increased by almost 5% in afternoon trade. 

When the deal was nixed analyst opinions were split about whether enforcing empowerment should be the Competition Commission's mandate.

The commission said at the time that  "the proposed transaction has raised significant public interest concerns in that it has a substantial negative effect on the promotion of a greater spread of ownership, in particular the levels of ownership by historically disadvantaged persons and workers in firms in the market."

Burger King SA operates more than 90 fast-food restaurants across South Africa.

burger kinggrand parade investmentsblack ownershipsale competitionbee
