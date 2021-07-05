Businessman Christo Wiese in hospital with Covid-19 for more than a week, but 'doing well'

Christo Wiese, 79, has been hospitalised with Covid-19 for more than a week, Netwerk24 reports.

Amanda Botha, a family friend and spokesperson for Wiese, told Fin24 on Monday that Wiese was doing well, and hoped to be discharged from hospital by the end of this week.

She said Wiese was admitted to Panorama Mediclinic in Cape Town eight days ago after initially suffering from flu-like symptoms.

There were a few tough days, she said, but he wasn’t placed on a ventilator. Botha said Wiese was impressed by the professionalism and care of the hospital, the doctors and nurses.

Wiese's wife Caro, 71, has also been diagnosed with Covid-19, but her symptoms were milder and she has not been hospitalised.

The couple received their first Pfizer vaccinations three weeks ago, according to Netwerk24.

Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that the initial dose of the vaccine starts to offer some protection against Covid-19 some 12 days after the first jab, but "full efficacy" only starts two weeks after the second Pfizer vaccine.

At the end of last year, Wiese stepped down as chairperson of Shoprite. He had been chairperson since 1979 when his Pep Stores acquired the food retailer.

In 2014, Wiese exchanged his stake in Pepkor for shares in Steinhoff. He became chairperson of Steinhoff in 2016, but stepped down a week after disgraced CEO Markus Jooste resigned in 2017, which triggered a collapse in Steinhoff's share price.

Wiese's Titan Group has lodged a R59 billion claim to recoup some of his losses due to fraud at Steinhoff.

Wiese is also the biggest shareholder in Brait, which owns Premier Foods, Virgin Active and struggling UK clothing group New Look.