50m ago

add bookmark

Businessman Christo Wiese in hospital with Covid-19 for more than a week, but 'doing well'

accreditation
Compiled by Jan Cronjé
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Christo Wiese.
Christo Wiese.
Getty Images

Christo Wiese, 79, has been hospitalised with Covid-19 for more than a week, Netwerk24 reports

Amanda Botha, a family friend and spokesperson for Wiese, told Fin24 on Monday that Wiese was doing well, and hoped to be discharged from hospital by the end of this week.

She said Wiese was admitted to Panorama Mediclinic in Cape Town eight days ago after initially suffering from flu-like symptoms.

There were a few tough days, she said, but he wasn’t placed on a ventilator. Botha said Wiese was impressed by the professionalism and care of the hospital, the doctors and nurses.

Wiese's wife Caro, 71, has also been diagnosed with Covid-19, but her symptoms were milder and she has not been hospitalised.

The couple received their first Pfizer vaccinations three weeks ago, according to Netwerk24

Research published in the New England Journal of Medicine shows that the initial dose of the vaccine starts to offer some protection against Covid-19 some 12 days after the first jab, but "full efficacy" only starts two weeks after the second Pfizer vaccine.

At the end of last year, Wiese stepped down as chairperson of Shoprite. He had been chairperson since 1979 when his Pep Stores acquired the food retailer. 

In 2014, Wiese exchanged his stake in Pepkor for shares in Steinhoff. He became chairperson of Steinhoff in 2016, but stepped down a week after disgraced CEO Markus Jooste resigned in 2017, which triggered a collapse in Steinhoff's share price.

Wiese's Titan Group has lodged a R59 billion claim to recoup some of his losses due to fraud at Steinhoff.

Wiese is also the biggest shareholder in Brait, which owns Premier Foods, Virgin Active and struggling UK clothing group New Look.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
christo wiesecovid-19
Rand - Dollar
14.24
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.73
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.91
+0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.73
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.1%
Gold
1,791.59
+0.2%
Silver
26.56
+0.3%
Palladium
2,815.05
+0.9%
Platinum
1,107.50
+1.3%
Brent Crude
76.17
+0.4%
Top 40
60,027
-0.4%
All Share
66,070
-0.4%
Resource 10
64,896
+1.0%
Industrial 25
85,268
-1.8%
Financial 15
13,039
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Should government have assigned a majority shareholding in SAA to the private sector?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, It's a good decision
71% - 1583 votes
Not a good move
10% - 214 votes
Too early to tell
19% - 420 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?

03 Jul

MONEY CLINIC | I want to buy a house - how can I improve my credit score?
MONEY CLINIC | I was a substitute teacher for 6 months, can I get my money back...

26 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I was a substitute teacher for 6 months, can I get my money back from SARS?
MONEY CLINIC | I'm drowning in debt. Do I go for administration, review or...

30 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I'm drowning in debt. Do I go for administration, review or consolidation?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21182.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo