31m ago

add bookmark

Coca-Cola says 25% of packaging will be reusable by 2030

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The advocacy group As You Sow, which has drafted a shareholder proposal urging greater use of refillable bottles, praised the announcement.
The advocacy group As You Sow, which has drafted a shareholder proposal urging greater use of refillable bottles, praised the announcement.
Getty Images

Coca-Cola, under pressure from environmentalists over its packaging policies, has pledged to use reusable containers for at least 25% of its beverages by 2030.

The soda giant announced the pledge Thursday, saying it would be implemented globally through the glass and plastic bottles it sells to consumers and through the containers used at soda fountains and dispensers.

Refillable containers accounted for about 16 percent of total volumes in 2020, Coca-Cola said.

"Reusable packaging is among the most effective ways to reduce waste, use fewer resources and lower our carbon footprint in support of a circular economy," said Ben Jordan, senior director of packaging and climate at Coca-Cola.

But the coalition #Breakfreefromplastics, which has rated the company the world's top plastic polluter because of its historic use of single-use plastic containers, offered only measured praise.

"Coke's announcement that they are expanding their reusable packaging target globally is definitely a step in the right direction," said Emma Priestland, global corporate campaigns coordinator for the group.

"The company's string of broken promises in the past, however, compels us to welcome this announcement with some skepticism."

The advocacy group As You Sow, which has drafted a shareholder proposal urging greater use of refillable bottles, praised the announcement.

Conrad MacKerron, the group's senior vice president, said he was "pleased" by Coca-Cola's commitment, adding that, "this action has the potential to substantially reduce the amount of single-use plastic bottles used, many of which end up as ocean plastic pollution."

As You Sow said it will undertake additional analysis of the pledge to determine whether to withdraw its shareholder proposal.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
coca colaretailenvironmentclimate change
Rand - Dollar
15.22
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
20.64
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.27
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,859.30
0.0%
Silver
23.58
0.0%
Palladium
2,313.00
0.0%
Platinum
1,030.50
0.0%
Brent Crude
94.44
+3.2%
Top 40
69,681
-0.4%
All Share
76,383
-0.3%
Resource 10
77,619
-0.8%
Industrial 25
93,466
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,956
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments

09 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | Help! I'm self-employed and can't keep up with my car payments
MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?

05 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I'm planning to buy a house - what should I look out for?
MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?

22 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | How do I get out of joint debt review after a divorce?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo