41m ago

add bookmark

Competition Commission torpedoes Cashbuild’s R1bn takeover of Pepkor's BUCO

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Competition Commission has recommended that the R1.1 billion takeover deal of hardware company BUCO be blocked.
The Competition Commission has recommended that the R1.1 billion takeover deal of hardware company BUCO be blocked.
BUCO/Facebook
  • The Competition Commission has recommended that the R1.1 billion takeover deal of hardware company BUCO be blocked.
  • Cashbuild wanted to buy the company from Pepkor.
  • But the competition authority says the newly created giant will be able to squeeze suppliers. 

Pepkor’s sale of hardware chain The Building Company (BUCO) - which also owns TimberCity and Tiletoria - to Cashbuild must be blocked, the Competition Commission recommended to the Competition Tribunal.

Cashbuild would have paid R1.1 billion for BUCO as part of the deal.

With 228 stores in the country, Cashbuild is the largest hardware retailer in South Africa. BUCO is the second biggest. The transaction would have created a new largest retailer of building material, hardware and related products in South Africa.

"The proposed merger will result in the removal of BUCO as an effective competitor in the national market with the potential to expand and compete effectively in the market," the commission found.

It says that the takeover will create a dominant supplier of building material and related hardware products in many townships.

"This is because in these areas, independent retailers do not exert a significant competitive constraint to the merging parties. These include areas such as Alice, Sterkspruit, Acornhoek, Giyani, Lethlabile and Thabazimbi. Thus, the proposed merger will give the merging parties the ability to unilaterally increase prices or change trading terms in several geographic areas."

The merged company will also be able use its buyer power to squeeze the margins of their suppliers, particularly smaller suppliers who will now have to negotiate with the single largest retailer, the authority said.

In addition, the commission is concerned that the proposed new giant would undercut competitors in "key value items" such as cement, which is a footfall driver to hardware stores.

The Department of Trade Industry and Competition also filed a notice that – given that the deal will create the largest single retailer of building hardware in the country – it must come with "substantial" commitments to employment and transformation as well as the development of local products and suppliers.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
bucocashbuildcompetition commission
Rand - Dollar
13.78
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
19.54
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.63
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.0%
Gold
1,895.88
-0.0%
Silver
27.78
-0.2%
Palladium
2,828.00
+0.7%
Platinum
1,173.50
-0.8%
Brent Crude
69.46
+0.9%
Top 40
61,348
+0.9%
All Share
67,562
+0.9%
Resource 10
66,231
-0.7%
Industrial 25
87,095
+1.9%
Financial 15
13,458
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1568 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3905 votes
My landlord refused
27% - 2061 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for...

12 May

MONEY CLINIC | Should I pay off my home sooner, or lower my tax bill and save for retirement?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?

08 May

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim for prescription of debt from my creditors?
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21141.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo