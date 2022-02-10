40m ago

Coronation clients now own almost 6% of Woolworths

Compiled by Ahmed Areff
Coronation, which manages over R600 billion in funds, has upped its investment in Woolworths.

Woolworths announced on Thursday morning it received notification that clients of Coronation now own 5.85% of the retailer. 

Coronation is among the top three shareholders, along with the Public Investment Corporation with a 15.1% stake, and Allan Gray with a 10.1% stake.

In the year to end-September, the assets that Coronation manages on behalf of clients reached R634 billion. This was almost double the R339 billion in assets under management the firm had a decade ago.

Woolworths meanwhile warned last month that its headline earnings will fall by between 30% and 40% for the 26 weeks to end 26 December, compared to the same period in the previous year.

