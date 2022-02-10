Coronation clients now own almost 6% of Woolworths

Coronation, which manages over R600 billion in funds, has upped its investment in Woolworths.

Woolworths announced on Thursday morning it received notification that clients of Coronation now own 5.85% of the retailer.

Coronation is among the top three shareholders, along with the Public Investment Corporation with a 15.1% stake, and Allan Gray with a 10.1% stake.

In the year to end-September, the assets that Coronation manages on behalf of clients reached R634 billion. This was almost double the R339 billion in assets under management the firm had a decade ago.

Woolworths meanwhile warned last month that its headline earnings will fall by between 30% and 40% for the 26 weeks to end 26 December, compared to the same period in the previous year.

