43m ago

add bookmark

Court dismisses Steinhoff's bid to delay start of liquidation case

accreditation
Jan Cronje
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The winding up application was brought by the former owners of shoe retailer Tekkie Town who say they were "duped" by Steinhoff's ex-CEO Markus Jooste.
The winding up application was brought by the former owners of shoe retailer Tekkie Town who say they were "duped" by Steinhoff's ex-CEO Markus Jooste.
Papi Morake/Gallo Images

Steinhoff's bid to postpone the liquidation application it is facing has been dismissed by the Western Cape High Court. 

The winding up application was brought by the former owners of shoe retailer Tekkie Town who say they were "duped" by Steinhoff's ex-CEO Markus Jooste into swapping their shares in the footwear chain for stock in Steinhoff.

Last week the retailer asked Judge Hayley Slingers to postpone the case to let it appeal an earlier ruling that found the court has jurisdiction to hear the case. The retailer had argued that a South African court could not wind up an "external company' like Steinhoff, which since 2015 has been registered in the Netherlands. 

But on Friday evening, Slingers dismissed the retailer's application for a delay. No reasons were provided. Slingers has said she would provide these at a later date. 

Steinhoff was also ordered to pay the costs of Tekkie Town's counsel. 

The order means that, as it stands, the liquidation case will recommence on Tuesday for two days of hearings. Monday 20 September could be used for a reserve date if needed.  

Settlement moves forward 

Steinhoff on Friday also announced that it had received the support of the final claimant class in its R25 billion settlement plan.

This means that courts in the Netherlands and South Africa can as of next week start hearings to sanction the plan. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
steinhofftekkie town
Rand - Dollar
14.21
+0.0%
Rand - Pound
19.65
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.79
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.45
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.0%
Gold
1,787.69
0.0%
Silver
23.74
0.0%
Palladium
2,139.23
0.0%
Platinum
958.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
72.92
+2.1%
Top 40
58,176
+0.3%
All Share
64,296
+0.2%
Resource 10
60,698
+0.6%
Industrial 25
81,827
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,848
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Where do you see the rand by the end of 2021?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Below R14/$
31% - 452 votes
R14/$ to R15/$
37% - 541 votes
Above R15/$
33% - 487 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?

08 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Can I upgrade my cellphone contract while under debt review?
MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt...

04 Sep

MONEY CLINIC | Is there any truth to ads suggesting SA women can have their debt over R50k cut?
MONEY CLINIC | I am emigrating but will work remotely for my SA employer. How will...

4h ago

MONEY CLINIC | I am emigrating but will work remotely for my SA employer. How will I be taxed?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21242.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo