Court dismisses Steinhoff's bid to delay start of liquidation case

Steinhoff's bid to postpone the liquidation application it is facing has been dismissed by the Western Cape High Court.

The winding up application was brought by the former owners of shoe retailer Tekkie Town who say they were "duped" by Steinhoff's ex-CEO Markus Jooste into swapping their shares in the footwear chain for stock in Steinhoff.

Last week the retailer asked Judge Hayley Slingers to postpone the case to let it appeal an earlier ruling that found the court has jurisdiction to hear the case. The retailer had argued that a South African court could not wind up an "external company' like Steinhoff, which since 2015 has been registered in the Netherlands.

But on Friday evening, Slingers dismissed the retailer's application for a delay. No reasons were provided. Slingers has said she would provide these at a later date.

Steinhoff was also ordered to pay the costs of Tekkie Town's counsel.

The order means that, as it stands, the liquidation case will recommence on Tuesday for two days of hearings. Monday 20 September could be used for a reserve date if needed.

Settlement moves forward

Steinhoff on Friday also announced that it had received the support of the final claimant class in its R25 billion settlement plan.

This means that courts in the Netherlands and South Africa can as of next week start hearings to sanction the plan.