10m ago

add bookmark

Former Spur CEO in a critical condition in Cape Town hospital

Anathi Madubela
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Pierre van Tonder. Foto: Lerato Maduna
Pierre van Tonder. Foto: Lerato Maduna

Pierre van Tonder, the former CEO of Spur Corporation, is in a critical condition in a Cape Town hospital, the restaurant group said in a statement on Monday.

The 62-year-old Van Tonder headed Spur for 24 years before retiring in December last year. 

The Spur Corporation said in a statement that Van Tonder "shot himself at his home on Sunday morning". 

"Everyone at Spur is devastated at this news of our much-loved former colleague and we are doing all we can to support his family. We ask that everyone give his family space to be by Pierre’s side at this most difficult time," said Val Nichas, the current CEO of the Spur Corporation.

The celebrated former CEO was still in school when he took on his first job as a waiter to earn extra money.

He joined Spur in 1982 as a junior restaurant manager and became CEO in 1996. Under Van Tonder's leadership, Spur expanded its brand portfolio to include Italian food chain Panarottis, burger joint RocoMamas, steak restaurant The Hussar Grill and seafood restaurant John Dory's. 

The group grew to more than 630 restaurants in South Africa with a presence in 17 countries across with the world. 

Van Tonder is a father of two, and told News24 last year that he has been married for more than thirty years. At the time, Van Tonder said he hoped to find other entrepreneurial opportunities as he was "too young to retire".

The group recently lost an executive, Graeme Kiewitz, to a Covid-19 related illness

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
spur corporationspurcape townretailrestaurant
USD/ZAR
14.47
(-0.1)
GBP/ZAR
20.05
(+0.2)
EUR/ZAR
17.44
(+0.1)
AUD/ZAR
11.18
(-0.1)
JPY/ZAR
0.13
(-0.3)
Gold
1,777.44
(+0.5)
Silver
26.12
(+0.8)
Platinum
1,198.21
(-0.4)
Brent Crude
66.76
(-1.9)
Palladium
2,956.50
(+0.7)
All Share
66,433
(-0.8)
Top 40
60,611
(-0.8)
Financial 15
12,263
(-0.6)
Industrial 25
85,885
(-0.3)
Resource 10
67,548
(-1.6)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you claimed the interest on your rental deposit?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, and I've gotten it.
21% - 1346 votes
No, I did not.
52% - 3329 votes
My landlord refused
28% - 1786 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?

31 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I managed to save R200k while I was employed. How should I invest it?
MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?

27 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | Could I retire comfortably by investing in gold or bitcoin?
Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap

28 Mar

Signing an offer to purchase a property? Here's why you should look before you leap
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21089.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo