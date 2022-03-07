42m ago

add bookmark

The Foschini Group to buy Coricraft and Dial-a-Bed owner for R2.3 billion

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Picture supplied

The Foschini Group (TFG) has entered an agreement to buy Coricraft and Dial-a-Bed owner Tapestry Home Brands for R2.35 billion. 

The JSE-listed retail clothing group is buying the entire share capital from Westbrooke Investments, funds managed by global emerging markets investment firm Actis, as well as the current and previous management of Tapestry. 

Some of Tapestry's other brands include Volpes and The Bed Store. The 17-year-old Tapestry employs approximately 2 500 people. It has manufacturing facilities in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Gqeberha, and Tapestry operates 175 stores across SA, Namibia and Botswana. 

TFG said Tapestry's business model is an excellent strategic fit for the group and will provide it with "exposure to new products and categories as well as new customers that will complement the current TFG customer base".

With the acquisition, TFG will eventually have nine home consumer brands: @home, @homelivingspace, Jet Home, Coricraft, Volpes, Dial-a-Bed, The Bed Store, Granny Goose, and Biggie Best.

The deal is still subject to approval by competition authorities and the Takeover Regulation Panel, and ironing out issues due to "change of control" in relation to lease agreements for stores.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
tfgtapestryfoschinifashionretaillinen
Rand - Dollar
15.32
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.23
+0.5%
Rand - Euro
16.65
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.36
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Gold
1,990.66
+1.0%
Silver
25.80
+0.4%
Palladium
3,218.00
+7.0%
Platinum
1,153.50
+2.2%
Brent Crude
118.11
+6.5%
Top 40
68,023
-0.5%
All Share
74,225
-0.7%
Resource 10
90,275
+3.7%
Industrial 25
76,578
-4.0%
Financial 15
15,099
-4.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?

04 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to know more about saving and investing. Where do I start?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know...

03 Mar

MONEY CLINIC | I want to move in with my long-term partner. What should I know about insurance?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?

23 Feb

MONEY CLINIC | I want to start saving early. How does compound interest work?
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo