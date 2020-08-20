Game and Makro owner expects loss of over R1 billion

Massmart has released a trading update warning shareholders to expect up to R1.1 billion loss in headline earnings.

The retail giant says total sales tanked by R4.6 billion in the first two months of the lockdown.

Additional operating costs related to Covid-19 amounted to R75 million.

The owner of Game and Makro stores has warned shareholders that its losses have widened to beyond R1 billion in the first half of 2020 after sales tanked by double digits in its South African operations, while retrenchment spending for stores that were shut down elevated the company's costs.

Massmart, which reported a R800 million loss in headline earnings in the first six months of 2019, is now expecting losses of between R1 billion and R1.1 billion for the period ended on 28 June. Massmart told investors in a trading update in mid-June that it lost approximately R2.3 billion in liquor sales in April and May after alcohol was banned.

While the retail giant said on Thursday that it had seen a marked improvement in sales from June, sales for that month were just 0.8% above what Massmart recorded in June 2019.

"As reported previously, the Covid-19 national lockdown in South Africa had a significant impact on the trading performance of the Massmart Group. For the 9-week period from 30 March 2020 to 31 May 2020, total sales were R4.6 billion lower than the same period last year," said Massmart in the latest trading update.

While sales tanked, the cost of keeping stores opened raised expenses. The group's operating costs attributable to Covid-19 safety protocols in its stores amounted to R62 million of new expenses. Other indirect costs related to the pandemic have increased by R13 million.

What also raised expenses were costs related to the closure of all Dion Wired and 11 Masscash stores, which Massmart first announced in January. The company said it had to impair assets in stores that were closed, and foot the bill for retrenchment costs.

"Excluding the impact of Covid-19, we expect that the loss and headline loss would have been better than the same period last year," said Massmart.