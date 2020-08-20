1h ago

add bookmark

Game and Makro owner expects loss of over R1 billion

Londiwe Buthelezi
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Game store on January 13, 2020 in Johannesburg.
A Game store on January 13, 2020 in Johannesburg.
Gallo Images/Papi Morake
  • Massmart has released a trading update warning shareholders to expect up to R1.1 billion loss in headline earnings.
  • The retail giant says total sales tanked by R4.6 billion in the first two months of the lockdown.
  • Additional operating costs related to Covid-19 amounted to R75 million.

The owner of Game and Makro stores has warned shareholders that its losses have widened to beyond R1 billion in the first half of 2020 after sales tanked by double digits in its South African operations, while retrenchment spending for stores that were shut down elevated the company's costs.

Massmart, which reported a R800 million loss in headline earnings in the first six months of 2019, is now expecting losses of between R1 billion and R1.1 billion for the period ended on 28 June. Massmart told investors in a trading update in mid-June that it lost approximately R2.3 billion in liquor sales in April and May after alcohol was banned. 

While the retail giant said on Thursday that it had seen a marked improvement in sales from June, sales for that month were just 0.8% above what Massmart recorded in June 2019.  

"As reported previously, the Covid-19 national lockdown in South Africa had a significant impact on the trading performance of the Massmart Group. For the 9-week period from 30 March 2020 to 31 May 2020, total sales were R4.6 billion lower than the same period last year," said Massmart in the latest trading update.

While sales tanked, the cost of keeping stores opened raised expenses. The group's operating costs attributable to Covid-19 safety protocols in its stores amounted to R62 million of new expenses. Other indirect costs related to the pandemic have increased by R13 million.

What also raised expenses were costs related to the closure of all Dion Wired and 11 Masscash stores, which Massmart first announced in January. The company said it had to impair assets in stores that were closed, and foot the bill for retrenchment costs.

"Excluding the impact of Covid-19, we expect that the loss and headline loss would have been better than the same period last year," said Massmart.

Related Links
Game re-enters the highly contested cheap clothing market
Game and Makro owner loses out on billions in alcohol sales, expects losses to jump by 50%
Massmart starts consultation with labour over possible job cuts at Game stores
Read more on:
massmartmakrogamedion wired
ZAR/USD
17.32
(-0.42)
ZAR/GBP
22.67
(-0.20)
ZAR/EUR
20.45
(-0.04)
ZAR/AUD
12.37
(+0.30)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.45)
Gold
1932.89
(+0.33)
Silver
26.95
(+1.05)
Platinum
910.00
(-1.99)
Brent Crude
45.55
(-0.28)
Palladium
2159.00
(+0.72)
All Share
55481.11
(-1.69)
Top 40
51236.76
(-1.73)
Financial 15
9977.03
(-2.12)
Industrial 25
73185.86
(-1.24)
Resource 10
56793.45
(-2.15)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Do you think it was a good idea for the government to approach the IMF for a $4.3 billion loan to fight Covid-19?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes. We need the money.
11% - 1061 votes
It depends on how the funds are used.
73% - 7165 votes
No. We should have gotten the loan elsewhere.
16% - 1524 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?

05 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How do I buy a car when my credit score is low?
MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that...

08 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Under debt review, I paid 99.9% of my debt - but then there's that 0.1%
MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can...

01 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I couldn't move into a property during lockdown, but paid rent. Can I get it back?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20232.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo