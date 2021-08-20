1h ago

add bookmark

Game and Makro owner sells some of its businesses to Shoprite in R1.3bn deal

accreditation
Anathi Madubela
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Massmart said it will use the financial proceeds from the sale to pay down drawn bank facilities, invest in eCommerce, and also in merchandise areas.
Massmart said it will use the financial proceeds from the sale to pay down drawn bank facilities, invest in eCommerce, and also in merchandise areas.
Supplied

Walmart-owned Massmart announced the sale of Cambridge Food, Rhino and Massfresh to Shoprite for a total consideration of R1.360 billion.

Shoprite is buying Cambridge Food business and Rhino Cash and Carry business (56 grocery stores, including 43 adjacent liquor stores); the Fruitspot business and Massfresh Meat business (four facilities); and 12 Masscash Cash and Carry stores.

In a statement on Friday, Massmart, which also owns Game and Makro, said the transaction remains subject to the relevant regulatory approvals.

Massmart said it will use the financial proceeds from the sale to pay down debt, invest in eCommerce, and expand its general merchandise, DIY and wholesale food and liquor businesses.

Mitch Slape, Massmart Group CEO, said: "The sale marks another step in the group’s portfolio optimisation process and will, amongst other benefits, free up management time to enable increased focus on leveraging Massmart’s core merchandise and market strengths."

In addition, Slape said affected staff members will continue to be employed by the new owner on terms and conditions that are, on the whole, not less favourable than their existing employment contracts.

Last week, Massmart warned that could suffer a loss of almost R400 million for the six months to end-June – due mostly to a weak performance from Game.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
massmartshopritegameretailsale
Rand - Dollar
15.30
-0.6%
Rand - Pound
20.84
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.87
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.92
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.5%
Gold
1,783.46
+0.2%
Silver
23.13
-0.5%
Palladium
2,301.50
-0.6%
Platinum
997.00
+2.0%
Brent Crude
66.45
-2.6%
Top 40
59,743
-0.2%
All Share
65,956
-0.2%
Resource 10
64,789
-0.6%
Industrial 25
82,931
+0.3%
Financial 15
13,857
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
With almost 4 million South Africans now fully vaccinated, what are you most looking forward to in a post-pandemic life?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Spending time with loved ones
19% - 232 votes
Travelling
49% - 595 votes
Attending live sporting events and concerts
11% - 138 votes
Going to parties and bars
8% - 98 votes
No restrictions on attending religious worship
13% - 152 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my...

18 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | How much tax will my wife have to pay if I invest some of my pension for her?
MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw money from my pension fund - but face millions...

14 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | I want to withdraw money from my pension fund - but face millions in tax. What can I do?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim financial advisor expenses against my living annuity...

11 Aug

MONEY CLINIC | Can I claim financial advisor expenses against my living annuity income?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21225.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo