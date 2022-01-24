5h ago

add bookmark

‘Home sweet home’ : Shoprite group punts local sugar in stores to protect SA jobs

accreditation
Compiled by Ahmed Areff
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
The Shoprite group will prioritise the sale of locally-produced sugar in its 1 189 Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets across the country as part of the SA Canegrowers Association’s “Home Sweet Home” campaign. Picture: Supplied
The Shoprite group will prioritise the sale of locally-produced sugar in its 1 189 Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets across the country as part of the SA Canegrowers Association’s “Home Sweet Home” campaign. Picture: Supplied

The Shoprite group will prioritise the sale of locally-produced sugar in its 1 189 Shoprite, Checkers and Usave supermarkets across South Africa.

This forms part of a partnership with industry body SA Canegrowers Association’s “Home Sweet Home” campaign, which aims to educate consumers about the “threats the local industry is facing when it comes to the influx of cheap sugar imports and to encourage them to buy locally-produced sugar in order to safeguard rural jobs”.

"In January 2022, the Shoprite Group have rolled out in-store advertising in the sugar aisles of all their stores that encourages consumers to buy local sugar. Given Shoprite’s extensive footprint, the partnership is a significant development for South African cane growers and the one million people they support," Shoprite and SA Canegrowers said in joint statement on Monday.

"Its involvement will enable the Home Sweet Home message of buying local sugar to reach more consumers and help protect South African jobs and livelihoods."

In December 2020 industry stakeholders signed the Sugar Master Plan, which included commitment from large users of sugar to procure at least 80% of their sugar needs from local growers.  The plan seeks to ease a crisis caused by a flood of cheap imports and a tax on sugar-sweetened drinks that lowered demand from beverage makers.

Shoprite and SA Canegrowers said in the statement that the industry faced problems over the past decade including droughts, increasing production costs, falling world sugar prices, and the introduction of a sugar tax.

"A major threat is weak trade protection against increasing sugar imports, which cost the local industry more than R2.2 billion in 2019 alone," they said.

"These challenges have threatened 21 000 small-scale growers, 65 000 direct jobs, 270 000 indirect jobs, and the one million people the industry supports."

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
sa canegrowers associationshopritecheckerssugar
Rand - Dollar
15.27
-1.1%
Rand - Pound
20.60
-0.5%
Rand - Euro
17.27
-0.7%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.88
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.9%
Gold
1,838.03
+0.2%
Silver
24.04
-1.1%
Palladium
2,146.00
+1.6%
Platinum
1,028.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
87.89
-0.6%
Top 40
66,668
-2.2%
All Share
73,217
-2.2%
Resource 10
72,542
-3.2%
Industrial 25
92,485
-1.8%
Financial 15
14,884
-1.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout

21 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I'm retired and want to invest R300k to supplement my pension payout
MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?

10 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I lost all my investments. How should I save for retirement now?
MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of...

05 Jan

MONEY CLINIC | I bought a house worth R1.7m but lost my job within 3 months of moving in
Read more
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo