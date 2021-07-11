56m ago

'It's a good step' - Restaurants welcome reopening, albeit under strict protocols

New regulations that will govern the reopening are still to be gazetted.
Getty Images

While level 4 lockdown regulations remain in place until 24 July, restaurant and gyms will be allowed to reopen, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced in his address to the nation on Sunday.

Restaurants may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50% of their normal capacity.

New regulations that will govern the reopening are still to be gazetted.  

Ramaphosa said that strict protocols must be implemented to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in restaurants.

"It's a good step," said Ocean Basket’s CEO Grace Harding, who is the spokesperson for the industry association Restaurant Collective.

She said the industry had lived with the strict measures before and was relieved to be able to open their doors.

All social, political, religious and other gatherings remain prohibited, while a curfew remains in place from 21:00 until 04:00. It is expected that restaurants will only be allowed to remain open to 20:00 to allow their staff to return home.

The sale of alcohol remains prohibited.

Certain other venues, such as gyms and fitness centres, may also open. Agricultural livestock and game auctions will be allowed, subject to the conditions that will be outlined in regulations.

Ramaphosa also announced two other interventions to ease the pain of level 4: Covid-19 TERS will resume for businesses that are affected.

Cabinet has also decided that all business licences and permits that expired between March 2020 and June 2021 will remain valid until 31 December 2022. New business licences or permits that are issued from 1 July will also be valid until 31 December 2022, and no licence fee will be payable.

 "This will provide some relief to small businesses," Ramaphosa added.

