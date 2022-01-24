Court approves Steinhoff's R25bn settlement. Investors to get payouts

A court has approved retailer Steinhoff's bid to have its multi-billion-rand settlement proposal made binding.

The ruling means that Steinhoff can start paying out about R25 billion to the tens of thousands of claimants who lost out in its share price plunge.

Claimants will have to drop all current and future legal challenges against the retailer.

The Western Cape High Court has approved Steinhoff's bid to have its €1.43 billion (R25 billion) settlement proposal made final and binding.

After months of intense litigation the case was wrapped up in less than half and hour on Monday morning, with Judge Rosheni Allie ruling that she could find no reason to not grant Steinhoff's request.

"There doesn’t seem to be any basis on which not to find it is just and equitable to approve the proposal and grant the sanction," she said.

A Dutch court has already approved settlement proceedings in Netherlands, where Steinhoff is domiciled.

Under the settlement proposal Steinhoff will pay out a "pot" of €1.43 billion to verified claimants who have been divided into three classes; financial creditors, contractual claimants and market purchase claimants. In return, claimants will drop all current and future legal challenges against Steinhoff.

The litigants will be paid a proportion of their verified claims depending on which class they fall into.

The ruling means that Steinhoff can start preparations for settlement payouts to the tens of thousands of claimants who lost out in its share price plunge.

Steinhoff advocate Arnold Subel told the court on Monday there was no longer any legal opposition to sanctioning the bid, which had been backed by an "overwhelming majority" of claimants.

Litigants who had previously opposed making the settlement proposal final, such as the former owners of shoe retailer Tekkie Town, withdrew their opposition in December.

Payouts

Payouts can only take place after the "effective settlement date" of February 15. After this date Allie's ruling can no longer be appealed.

Claimants will be paid via a group called the Steinhoff Recovery Foundation, which has been tasked with administering and overseeing the distribution of the settlement payments.

Steinhoff has asked claimants to visit steinhoffsettlement.com for more information.