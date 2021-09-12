Level 2: Liquor stores now open on Fridays

Restaurants and liquor stores get a bit of a reprieve as South Africa moves to lockdown level 2. For liquor stores that sell for offsite consumption, the eased restrictions mean one extra day per week as bottle stores will now be allowed to operate between 10:00 and 18:00 from Monday to Friday. In addition, taverns and restaurants may now serve patrons until 22:00 - one hour longer than under level 3.



Under lockdown level 3, liquor stores only operated between the same hours from Monday to Thursday.

On Sunday night, President Cyril Ramphosa said these new restrictions would be reviewed again in two weeks.

"These measures will be reviewed in two weeks' time, depending on the state of the pandemic. We do so so that we see how the pandemic is progressing and the impact that these new measures will be having," said Ramaphosa.

As curfew hours will reduce to between 23:00 and 04:00, restaurants, gyms, and other non-essential establishments will close at 22:00, allowing them an extra hour of trade every day.

