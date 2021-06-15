28m ago

add bookmark

Liquor sales restricted once more as country moves to lockdown level 3

accreditation
Lameez Omarjee
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa.
GCIS

Government has reinstated alert level 3 lockdown restrictions, which means alcohol sales will be restricted.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Tuesday that alcohol sales for offsite consumption will be restricted from 10:00 to 18:00, from Monday to Thursday, excluding public holidays. 

Alcohol sales for onsite consumption will be permitted as per licence conditions up to 21:00, and consumption in public spaces are prohibited. 

The curfew has also been adjusted from 22:00 to 04:00. This means non-essential establishments such as restaurants, bars and fitness centres will have to close at 21:00 to allow patrons and customers to travel home before the curfew, Ramaphosa said. 

Gatherings are also limited to 50 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

South Africa is currently facing a steep third wave, with Gauteng worst affected. Ramaphosa said that over the last seven days, an average of 7 500 daily infections were recorded.

Hospital admissions over the past 14 days were almost 60% higher than in the previous two weeks. The number of new cases will soon surpass the peak of the second wave, Ramaphosa added.

South Africa has seen three alcohol sales bans since the country went into its first lockdown in March last year.

The first ban was lifted in June, but a second followed in July amid South Africa’s first Covid-19 wave.

When the second wave hit – fuelled by a more contagious variant – a third ban was imposed at the end of December last year.

In response, large alcohol groups have scrapped investments. SAB cancelled capital investments worth R5 billion last year, but recently said it would now invest R2 billion. Fellow beer maker Heineken cancelled R6 billion in investments - but confirmed recently that it is now in talks about a possible takeover of Distell.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
cyril ramaphosalockdowncovid-19alcohol
Rand - Dollar
13.80
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.44
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.74
-0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.60
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,857.21
-0.5%
Silver
27.64
-0.8%
Palladium
2,759.00
+0.1%
Platinum
1,154.50
-1.1%
Brent Crude
72.86
+0.2%
Top 40
61,062
-1.0%
All Share
67,311
-0.9%
Resource 10
64,119
-2.2%
Industrial 25
88,248
+0.0%
Financial 15
13,596
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Company Snapshot
Voting Booth
Have you noticed a difference in the voices of women compared to men in virtual meetings?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, there is a difference.
29% - 67 votes
No, I haven't noticed it.
63% - 148 votes
A bad internet connection worsens it.
9% - 20 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Covid-19 Money Hub
Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis

22 Jul 2020

Covid-19 Money Hub - answering your business and money questions during the crisis
MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?

09 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | I'm an expat and did not complete financial emigration. What now?
MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?

05 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Can I access my RA if I missed the financial emigration deadline?
MONEY CLINIC | Would a R700 000 investment yield enough interest to use and live...

02 Jun

MONEY CLINIC | Would a R700 000 investment yield enough interest to use and live off on?
Read more
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21161.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo